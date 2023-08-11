The MacRumors Show: iPhone and Apple Watch Event Expectations

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we discuss Apple's next event, which is rumored to see the unveiling of the iPhone 15 lineup, Apple Watch Series 9, and second-generation Apple Watch Ultra.

With just over a month to go until then, we discuss our expectations of the ‌iPhone 15‌ lineup and some of the latest rumors about the devices, including a potential 2TB storage option for the Pro models. We also talk through the significance of the S9 chip as the ‌Apple Watch Series 9‌ and second-generation ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌'s main upgrade and what else we could see announced at the event, such as new accessories with USB-C ports.

