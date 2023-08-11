The MacRumors Show: iPhone and Apple Watch Event Expectations

by

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we discuss Apple's next event, which is rumored to see the unveiling of the iPhone 15 lineup, Apple Watch Series 9, and second-generation Apple Watch Ultra.

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple's next event will likely take place on Tuesday, September 12, followed by the launch of new devices on Friday, September 22. The event is expected to take place with a similar format to last year's iPhone unveiling, involving an in-person component with members of the media invited to Apple Park, a pre-recorded video presentation, and hands-on time with Apple's new products afterwards.

With just over a month to go until then, we discuss our expectations of the ‌iPhone 15‌ lineup and some of the latest rumors about the devices, including a potential 2TB storage option for the Pro models. We also talk through the significance of the S9 chip as the ‌Apple Watch Series 9‌ and second-generation ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌'s main upgrade and what else we could see announced at the event, such as new accessories with USB-C ports.

Listen to The MacRumors Show in Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, Pocket Casts, Castro, Google Podcasts, or your preferred podcasts app. You can also copy our RSS feed directly into your podcast player. Watch a video version of the show on the MacRumors YouTube channel.


If you haven't already listened to the previous episode of The MacRumors Show, catch up with our discussion on the latest rumors about the next-generation AirTag, iPad Air, iPad mini, Apple Watch, and ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌.

Subscribe to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ for more episodes, where we discuss some of the topical news breaking here on MacRumors, often joined by exciting guests like Andru Edwards, Kevin Nether, Arnold Kim, Ben Sullins, Mark Gurman, Marcus Kane, Christopher Lawley, Frank McShan, David Lewis, Tyler Stalman, Jon Prosser, Sam Kohl, Quinn Nelson, John Gruber, Federico Viticci, Sara Dietschy, Luke Miani, Thomas Frank, Jonathan Morrison, iJustine, Ross Young, Ian Zelbo, Jon Rettinger, and Rene Ritchie. You can also head over to The MacRumors Show forum thread to engage with us directly. Remember to rate and review the show, and let us know what subjects you would like the podcast to cover in the future.

