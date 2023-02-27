Kuo: iPhone SE 4 With 6.1-Inch OLED Display and Apple's 5G Chip in Development

Apple has restarted development of a fourth-generation iPhone SE with a 6.1-inch OLED display and an Apple-designed 5G chip, according to the latest information shared by reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. This reversal comes nearly two months after Kuo said Apple had abandoned its plans to release a new iPhone SE in 2024.



In a series of tweets today, Kuo said the new iPhone SE will be similar to the standard iPhone 14, which features a 6.1-inch OLED display with thinner bezels. The current iPhone SE is equipped with a 4.7-inch LCD display with thicker bezels.

The new iPhone SE will be equipped with Apple's custom-designed 5G modem, with connectivity limited to sub-6GHz bands of 5G, the analyst said. The current iPhone SE already supports 5G, but uses Qualcomm's custom Snapdragon X57 chip.

Kuo did not indicate when the new iPhone SE would be released, but it likely won't be available until March 2024 or later based on when previous models of the device launched. The current iPhone SE was released in March 2022, for example, with pricing starting at $429 in the United States. The device is Apple's last iPhone with a Home button and Touch ID, but Face ID is likely for the new model if it is based on the iPhone 14.