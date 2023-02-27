Kuo: iPhone SE 4 With 6.1-Inch OLED Display and Apple's 5G Chip in Development

by

Apple has restarted development of a fourth-generation iPhone SE with a 6.1-inch OLED display and an Apple-designed 5G chip, according to the latest information shared by reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. This reversal comes nearly two months after Kuo said Apple had abandoned its plans to release a new iPhone SE in 2024.

iphone se 4 modified
In a series of tweets today, Kuo said the new iPhone SE will be similar to the standard iPhone 14, which features a 6.1-inch OLED display with thinner bezels. The current iPhone SE is equipped with a 4.7-inch LCD display with thicker bezels.

The new iPhone SE will be equipped with Apple's custom-designed 5G modem, with connectivity limited to sub-6GHz bands of 5G, the analyst said. The current iPhone SE already supports 5G, but uses Qualcomm's custom Snapdragon X57 chip.

Kuo did not indicate when the new iPhone SE would be released, but it likely won't be available until March 2024 or later based on when previous models of the device launched. The current iPhone SE was released in March 2022, for example, with pricing starting at $429 in the United States. The device is Apple's last iPhone with a Home button and Touch ID, but Face ID is likely for the new model if it is based on the iPhone 14.

Related Roundup: iPhone SE
Tag: Ming-Chi Kuo
Buyer's Guide: iPhone SE (Neutral)
Related Forum: iPhone

Top Rated Comments

dannyyankou Avatar
dannyyankou
20 minutes ago at 08:38 am
They should repackage the iPhone mini with updated specs.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
32 minutes ago at 08:25 am
Make another iPhone Mini please!
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dantracht Avatar
dantracht
33 minutes ago at 08:25 am
A XR based SE is a great idea.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GMShadow Avatar
GMShadow
30 minutes ago at 08:28 am
It was never stopped, Kuo just makes things up to try and stay in the news.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CarAnalogy Avatar
CarAnalogy
16 minutes ago at 08:42 am

So the iPhone SE 4 will have 2 rear cameras, not one like iPhone XR.

Nice.

So, to stick out, the SE will have The Notch, whereas all other iPhones will have moved to the Dynamic Island by then. So that means the Dynamic Island was a hit.

But I fear to think what an SE 4 would cost. Double the price of the old SE's?
Doesn't mean Dynamic Island was a hit. It means they are sticking with the marketing plan to keep it a "premium" feature.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
du57in Avatar
du57in
12 minutes ago at 08:45 am
As an avid SE user, someone who refuses to use OLED and small phone evangelist, this is horrible news. I was really hoping for a Mini with an LCD display, which was always a long shot.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iphone 14 pro max deep purple feature purple

iPhone 15 Pro Launching This Year With These 8 New Features

Wednesday February 22, 2023 9:37 am PST by
Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 15 series in September as usual. So far, rumors suggest the Pro models will have at least eight exclusive features that will not be available on the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, as outlined below. An overview of the eight features rumored to be exclusive to iPhone 15 Pro models:A17 chip: iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to be equipped with...
Read Full Article
iphone passcode green

Apple Responds to Report About Thieves Spying on iPhone Passcodes to 'Steal Your Entire Digital Life'

Friday February 24, 2023 11:15 am PST by
An in-depth report published today by The Wall Street Journal's Joanna Stern and Nicole Nguyen highlights instances of thieves spying on a victim's iPhone passcode before stealing the device in order to gain access to the device, data, and money. All of the victims interviewed said their iPhones were stolen while they were out socializing at bars and other public places at night. Some...
Read Full Article552 comments
MacBook Air Multiple Sizes Feature

New MacBook Air Rumored to Launch in April With These 5 New Features

Friday February 24, 2023 1:10 pm PST by
Apple plans to release a new MacBook Air with a larger 15-inch display in April, according to display industry analyst Ross Young. The laptop is expected to be powered by the M2 chip and will likely support Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. While we wait for the new MacBook Air to be announced, we have recapped five new features that have been rumored or are likely to be included. 15-Inch...
Read Full Article147 comments
ice universe iphone 15 pro max cad render

iPhone 15 Pro Max Could Have Thinner Camera Bump and Smaller Footprint [Updated]

Saturday February 25, 2023 3:48 am PST by
The iPhone 15 Pro Max will be thicker than its precedessor despite having a slightly reduced height and width, but it could offer a less protrusive camera rear array, according to newly shared CAD renders and dimensions. The leaker known as "Ice Universe," who has divulged accurate information about Apple's plans in the past, shared the latest CAD renders and specific dimensions in a series...
Read Full Article121 comments
iphone 15 design

MacRumors Exclusive: iPhone 15 Design Shown Off in Leaked Images Shared by Unknownz21

Wednesday February 22, 2023 2:19 pm PST by
Images said to depict the standard iPhone 15 model were today provided to MacRumors and shared on Twitter by leaker Unknownz21, giving us our first look at the iPhone 15's design in full. The images show off the USB-C port at the bottom of the iPhone, which is replacing the Lightning port that Apple has used for every iPhone since 2012. The entire iPhone 15 lineup will transition to USB-C...
Read Full Article183 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Burgandy Feature 2

iPhone 15 Pro Could Come in Dark Red, With Pink and Light Blue Options for iPhone 15

Thursday February 23, 2023 11:38 am PST by
With every iteration of the iPhone, Apple changes the available color options, often introducing a special color or set of colors that set new iPhones apart from the prior generation. With the iPhone 14 Pro, Apple introduced a dark purple, while the standard iPhone 14 was offered in a purple shade. Apple's iPhone 15 and 15 Pro models will also come in unique colors, and 9to5Mac says that an...
Read Full Article221 comments
top stories 25feb2023

Top Stories: iPhone 15 Leaks, iOS Beta Distribution Changes, and More

Saturday February 25, 2023 6:00 am PST by
We're still over six months out from the official unveiling of the iPhone 15 lineup, but rumors and leaks are already ramping up to a fever pitch with new spy photos, renderings based on CAD leaks, and fresh details surfacing in recent weeks. New Mac models are also in the works as we look toward a rumored 15-inch MacBook Air and the Apple silicon Mac Pro, as well as updates further in the...
Read Full Article17 comments
iphone 14 plus iphone 15 plus 9to5

Renders Depict iPhone 15 Plus With Slimmed Bezels, USB-C Port, Dynamic Island and More

Friday February 24, 2023 4:43 pm PST by
The 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus could have some minor design updates compared to the iPhone 14 Plus, according to renders that were shared today by 9to5Mac. The images are said to be based on CAD drawings of the devices that were provided to Apple's supply chain for device manufacturing, and they follow leaks that we've previously seen for both the standard iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Pro. iPhone ...
Read Full Article121 comments