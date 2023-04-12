New iPhone SE With Apple-Designed 5G Modem Said to Launch in 2025

Apple plans to release an iPhone SE with a custom-designed 5G modem in 2025, according to analyst Jeff Pu. In a research note with Haitong International Securities on Tuesday, he said the modem will be manufactured by Apple's chipmaking partner TSMC.



This information comes two months after analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple restarted development of a fourth-generation iPhone SE with a 6.1-inch OLED display and an Apple-designed 5G modem. He said the modem would be built with TSMC's 4nm process and support sub-6GHz bands only, meaning that mmWave would not be supported initially.

Kuo said mass production of the fourth-generation iPhone SE would begin in the first half of 2024, and Qualcomm's CEO also anticipated a 2024 timeframe for Apple's modem, but Pu believes the device's launch has been delayed until 2025.

The current iPhone SE was released in March 2022 and is equipped with Qualcomm's custom Snapdragon X57 chip for sub-6GHz 5G. The 4.7-inch device is Apple's last iPhone with a Home button and Touch ID, but Face ID is likely for the new model, as Kuo said the device will have a similar design as the standard iPhone 14 model.

Apple acquired the majority of Intel's smartphone modem business in 2019 in an effort to design its own iPhone modem, a move that would reduce its dependance on Qualcomm. It's unclear if Apple's modem will offer any customer-facing benefits compared to Qualcomm's modems, such as faster 5G performance or improved power efficiency.