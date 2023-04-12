New iPhone SE With Apple-Designed 5G Modem Said to Launch in 2025
Apple plans to release an iPhone SE with a custom-designed 5G modem in 2025, according to analyst Jeff Pu. In a research note with Haitong International Securities on Tuesday, he said the modem will be manufactured by Apple's chipmaking partner TSMC.
This information comes two months after analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple restarted development of a fourth-generation iPhone SE with a 6.1-inch OLED display and an Apple-designed 5G modem. He said the modem would be built with TSMC's 4nm process and support sub-6GHz bands only, meaning that mmWave would not be supported initially.
Kuo said mass production of the fourth-generation iPhone SE would begin in the first half of 2024, and Qualcomm's CEO also anticipated a 2024 timeframe for Apple's modem, but Pu believes the device's launch has been delayed until 2025.
The current iPhone SE was released in March 2022 and is equipped with Qualcomm's custom Snapdragon X57 chip for sub-6GHz 5G. The 4.7-inch device is Apple's last iPhone with a Home button and Touch ID, but Face ID is likely for the new model, as Kuo said the device will have a similar design as the standard iPhone 14 model.
Apple acquired the majority of Intel's smartphone modem business in 2019 in an effort to design its own iPhone modem, a move that would reduce its dependance on Qualcomm. It's unclear if Apple's modem will offer any customer-facing benefits compared to Qualcomm's modems, such as faster 5G performance or improved power efficiency.
Popular Stories
A dummy iPhone 15 Pro has surfaced in a video shared on the Chinese version of TikTok today, providing a closer look at the device's rumored design. Key hardware features expected include solid-state buttons, a USB-C port, and a titanium frame.
The video doesn't reveal anything new beyond existing rumors, but it does provide a 3D view of what the iPhone 15 Pro could look like. Overall, the...
Apple today introduced new 5E133 firmware for the AirPods 2, AirPods 3, the AirPods Max, the original AirPods Pro, and the AirPods Pro 2 up from the 5B58 and 5B59 firmware updates that were released in November and January.
Apple does not offer immediately available release notes on what's included in refreshed firmware updates for the AirPods, but the company does maintain a support...
While the iPhone 15 lineup is around five months away, there have already been plenty of rumors about the devices. Many new features and changes are expected for the iPhone 15 Pro models in particular, including a titanium frame and much more.
Below, we have recapped 12 features rumored for iPhone 15 Pro models that are not expected to be available on the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15...
Panel production on the larger-screened 15-inch MacBook Air started in February and increased in March, with another ramp up planned for April, respected display analyst Ross Young said today in a tweet shared with subscribers. With production underway, Young said that he doesn't know the "precise launch timing" but assumes that it could happen in "late April/early May."
Young previously...
The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) last week warned users to stay away from public USB ports due to malware risks. On Twitter, the Denver FBI office (via CNBC) said that public charging stations in hotels, airports, and shopping centers can be a malware attack vector.
Bad actors have learned to use public USB ports to "introduce malware and monitoring software onto...
Apple is working on a major change to Siri that will move away from the "Hey Siri" trigger phrase currently required to invoke the virtual assistant hands-free, making it much more like Amazon's Alexa, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
In a recent edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that Apple is working on a way for Siri to be able to understand and respond to commands...
YouTube Premium subscribers will soon have access to SharePlay and an enhanced 1080p video quality option with a higher bitrate on the iPhone. In a blog post today, YouTube said both features will be available in its iOS app "in the coming weeks."
SharePlay will let you watch YouTube videos with friends and family while on a FaceTime call together, while the enhanced 1080p option will make...
WWDC is now just two months away, and we're starting to hear a bit more about what we might see with upcoming iOS 17 and watchOS 10 updates that should be unveiled during the keynote.
This week also saw the release of an iOS 16.4.1 bug fix update, another rumor about Apple's timeline for transitioning some of its Mac notebooks to OLED display technology, and a curious Bitcoin-related...