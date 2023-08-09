iPhone 15 Event to Use Same Pre-Recorded Format as Last Year

by

Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 event on September 12 will adopt the same format as last year's iPhone event, involving an in-person component with members of the media invited to Apple Park, a pre-recorded video presentation, and hands-on time with Apple's new products afterwards, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

tim cook 2022 iphone 14
In a post-pandemic 2023, some may have hoped that Apple would hold a traditional live presentation on stage in front of an audience for its flagship ‌iPhone‌ unveiling this year, but it was arguably already clear at WWDC in June that this is now Apple's preferred event format going forward.

WWDC 2023 was held online with an in-person component, and like the previous WWDC, randomly selected developers and students were invited to ‌Apple Park‌ for one day to watch the pre-recorded keynote video, meet some of the teams at Apple, and attend event activities.

Recording its presentations in advance allows Apple to have strict directorial control over announcements and avoid any embarrassing mishaps, while applying digital production effects and slick transitions as it segues between product unveilings.


Apple is expected to introduce four new ‌iPhone‌ models, including the iPhone 15, ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max. The event should also see the debut of the Apple Watch Series 9 and a new Apple Watch Ultra, final details and launch dates for iOS 17 and related operating system updates, and perhaps other announcements.

Related Roundups: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro
Related Forum: iPhone

Top Rated Comments

klasma Avatar
klasma
4 minutes ago at 02:27 am

That makes sense as the phone will also use many of the same components as last year.
They could almost use the same prerecorded video.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sunapple Avatar
sunapple
6 minutes ago at 02:24 am
That makes sense as the phone will also use many of the same components as last year.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MasterControlProgram Avatar
MasterControlProgram
3 minutes ago at 02:27 am
Good. The live events were so tedious with the audience standing up and clapping like sea otters every time Tim Cook came on stage. Waiting for them to stop clapping must have added a good 20 minutes to the run time.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
contacos Avatar
contacos
2 minutes ago at 02:28 am
ugh I hate those. Too many fade in and outs with different people at different locations every 5 minutes. Totally takes away the focus of the actual product. Just go back to the basics of a black screen with some single catchy words on it
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iPhone 15 Pro Blue Front Perspective Feature

Apple's iPhone 15 Event Expected September 12 or 13, Launch on September 22

Sunday August 6, 2023 6:35 am PDT by
Apple's annual iPhone event is expected to take place on either Tuesday, September 12, or Wednesday, September 13, this year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter. With Apple's usual timing, pre-orders for the new iPhones would go live a few days later on Friday, September 15, and a launch would come one week later on September 22. Apple...
Read Full Article270 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Two Volume Buttons and Titanium Feature Blue Green

iPhone 15 Pro Models to Come With 2TB Storage Option, Claims Rumor

Monday August 7, 2023 3:59 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone 15 Pro models will be available with a new 2TB maximum storage option, claims a new rumor coming out of China. According to news aggregator account "yeux1122" on the Korean Naver blog, a supplier source has confirmed that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be available with double the maximum storage capacity as the iPhone 14 Pro models. In addition, MacRumors...
Read Full Article145 comments
iPhone 15 to Switch From Lightning to USB C in 2023 feature

Images of Alleged iPhone 15 USB-C Connector Parts Leak Online

Tuesday August 8, 2023 2:13 am PDT by
Alleged images of iPhone 15 USB-C connector ports have today been leaked online, in yet another indication that Apple is this year preparing to make the switch from Lightning to the USB-C charging standard. The consolidated images below, shared by leakers @lipilipsi and @John011235 on X (formerly Twitter), purportedly show the USB-C connector ports attached to the flexible PCB component...
Read Full Article231 comments
top stories 5aug2023

Top Stories: New Apple Watch Ultra, AirTag, and iPad Rumors

Saturday August 5, 2023 6:00 am PDT by
We're just about a month away from the introduction of the iPhone 15 lineup, but it's far from the only product in Apple's pipeline as this week saw fresh rumors about the next-generation Apple Watch models, AirTag, iPads, and more. We also took a glance at some iOS 17 features you might have missed while we look ahead to what we might see with fourth-generation AirPods, so read on for all...
Read Full Article8 comments
Turntable two

10 Hidden Easter Eggs in macOS

Monday August 7, 2023 10:58 am PDT by
In computing lore, an Easter egg typically refers to a secret message, image, or feature intentionally left in software, often (but not always) hidden in plain sight. Since the 1970s, programmers have used them to credit unheralded developers, reference pop culture, sneak games into productivity apps, and generally inject a little bit of humanity into their code. Subscribe to the MacRumors ...
Read Full Article70 comments
m3 feature black

Apple Testing M3 Max Chip With 16-Core CPU and 40-Core GPU

Monday August 7, 2023 3:01 pm PDT by
Apple is testing the next-generation M3 Max chip, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The Apple silicon chip will be a replacement for the M2 Max, and it is set to be used in new MacBook Pro models next year. Signs of the chip were found by a third-party Mac developer in test logs, and it appears to feature a 40-core GPU and a 16-core CPU with 12 high performance cores and four efficiency...
Read Full Article242 comments