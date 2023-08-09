iPhone 15 Event to Use Same Pre-Recorded Format as Last Year
Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 event on September 12 will adopt the same format as last year's iPhone event, involving an in-person component with members of the media invited to Apple Park, a pre-recorded video presentation, and hands-on time with Apple's new products afterwards, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
In a post-pandemic 2023, some may have hoped that Apple would hold a traditional live presentation on stage in front of an audience for its flagship iPhone unveiling this year, but it was arguably already clear at WWDC in June that this is now Apple's preferred event format going forward.
WWDC 2023 was held online with an in-person component, and like the previous WWDC, randomly selected developers and students were invited to Apple Park for one day to watch the pre-recorded keynote video, meet some of the teams at Apple, and attend event activities.
Recording its presentations in advance allows Apple to have strict directorial control over announcements and avoid any embarrassing mishaps, while applying digital production effects and slick transitions as it segues between product unveilings.
Apple is expected to introduce four new iPhone models, including the iPhone 15
, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro
, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The event should also see the debut of the Apple Watch Series 9
and a new Apple Watch Ultra
, final details and launch dates for iOS 17
and related operating system updates, and perhaps other announcements.
