iPhone 15 Event to Use Same Pre-Recorded Format as Last Year

Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 event on September 12 will adopt the same format as last year's iPhone event, involving an in-person component with members of the media invited to Apple Park, a pre-recorded video presentation, and hands-on time with Apple's new products afterwards, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



In a post-pandemic 2023, some may have hoped that Apple would hold a traditional live presentation on stage in front of an audience for its flagship ‌iPhone‌ unveiling this year, but it was arguably already clear at WWDC in June that this is now Apple's preferred event format going forward.

WWDC 2023 was held online with an in-person component, and like the previous WWDC, randomly selected developers and students were invited to ‌Apple Park‌ for one day to watch the pre-recorded keynote video, meet some of the teams at Apple, and attend event activities.

Recording its presentations in advance allows Apple to have strict directorial control over announcements and avoid any embarrassing mishaps, while applying digital production effects and slick transitions as it segues between product unveilings.