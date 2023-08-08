Apple's iPhone 15 Event Likely to Be Held on September 12

Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 event is likely to be held on Tuesday, September 12, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said today. In a tweet, Gurman said that "signs are increasingly pointing to September 12," which would line up with the timing of past iPhone events.



In his Power On newsletter shared over the weekend, Gurman had suggested September 12 or September 13 as two potential dates for the event, but now it sounds like Tuesday is the more probable candidate.

Apple's fall ‌iPhone‌ events are usually held during the first two weeks of September, and often take place on a Tuesday. Launching in early September allows Apple to push ‌iPhone‌ sales ahead of the end of the fiscal quarter.

Signs are increasingly pointing to Sept. 12 as the iPhone 15 event date, but obviously things can still theoretically change. https://t.co/hVKgjJGMc1 — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) August 8, 2023

If the ‌iPhone 15‌ models are unveiled on September 12 and Apple sticks to its usual debut timing, pre-orders will take place on Friday, September 15, and a launch will follow on Friday, September 22.

We are expecting Apple to introduce four new ‌iPhone‌ models, including the ‌iPhone 15‌, ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max. The Dynamic Island is expected to expand to all ‌iPhone 15‌ models, plus Apple will adopt USB-C for charging instead of Lightning. Most other changes will be limited to the Pro models, with those set to feature slimmer bezels, a faster A17 chip, new camera technology, and more, as outlined in our iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro roundups.

The fall event should also see the debut of the Apple Watch Series 9 and a new Apple Watch Ultra, and shortly after the event, we'll see the launch of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, tvOS 17, and watchOS 10.