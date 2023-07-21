The MacRumors Show: Discussing Latest iPhone, iPad, and Mac Rumors

by

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we catch up on some of the latest major rumors about Apple's upcoming iPhone, iPad, and Mac models.

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos

We talk over what upgrades Apple could bring to the next-generation iPad Air, when it will launch, the ‌iPad‌ lineup as a whole, and the current state of working with iPadOS. The first Macs with the M3 chip, including a refreshed 13-inch MacBook Pro model, are now actively rumored to launch starting in October and we discuss what other machines we could expect to see. We also look at the rumor that the iPhone 15 lineup could be the first to feature stacked battery technology.

Next year's iPhone 16 Pro Max is now rumored to feature a super telephoto camera with a focal length beyond 300mm in addition to a 12% larger sensor, so we discuss the implications of these changes. We also review the new Beats Studio Pro headphones and how they compare to the AirPods Max.

Listen to The MacRumors Show in Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, Pocket Casts, Castro, Google Podcasts, or your preferred podcasts app. You can also copy our RSS feed directly into your podcast player. Watch a video version of the show on the MacRumors YouTube channel.


If you haven't already listened to the previous episode of The MacRumors Show, where we discuss the new 24- and 32-inch iMac models that Apple is rumored to launch starting this year.

Subscribe to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ for more episodes, where we discuss some of the topical news breaking here on MacRumors, often joined by exciting guests like Andru Edwards, Kevin Nether, Arnold Kim, Ben Sullins, Mark Gurman, Marcus Kane, Christopher Lawley, Frank McShan, David Lewis, Tyler Stalman, Jon Prosser, Sam Kohl, Quinn Nelson, John Gruber, Federico Viticci, Sara Dietschy, Luke Miani, Thomas Frank, Jonathan Morrison, iJustine, Ross Young, Ian Zelbo, Jon Rettinger, and Rene Ritchie. You can also head over to The MacRumors Show forum thread to engage with us directly. Remember to rate and review the show, and let us know what subjects you would like the podcast to cover in the future.

Tag: The MacRumors Show

Popular Stories

iPhone 15 Pro Periscope Mock Feature

iPhone 16 Pro Max Rumored to Feature Super Telephoto Camera

Tuesday July 18, 2023 6:41 am PDT by
The iPhone 16 Pro Max could be the first to feature a super telephoto periscope camera for dramatically increased optical zoom, according to a new report coming out of Asia. The information comes from the Weibo account "Digital Chat Station," which has provided accurate information about Apple's plans in the past. The label of "super" or "ultra" telephoto is usually afforded to cameras with...
Read Full Article135 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Two Volume Buttons and Titanium Feature Blue Green

iPhone 15 Pro: Top Five Rumored New Features

Wednesday July 19, 2023 8:27 am PDT by
Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 lineup in September. As usual, the Pro and Pro Max models are expected to have a wide range of new features, including a USB-C port, A17 Bionic chip, titanium frame, and more. Below, we have recapped the top five new features rumored for the iPhone 15 Pro models. USB-C port: iPhone 15 Pro models are widely rumored to feature a USB-C port, providing...
Read Full Article
apple maps 3d feature

Apple Maps Gradually Winning Over Google Maps Users, Report Suggests

Tuesday July 18, 2023 12:40 am PDT by
iPhone users are increasingly finding reasons to choose Apple Maps over Google Maps, with some customers commending its clear public transport directions and visually appealing design. That's according to anecdotal reports collected by The Wall Street Journal (paywalled). While Apple Maps comes preinstalled on all iPhones, the overwhelming majority of iPhones in the U.S. have Google Maps...
Read Full Article356 comments
apple regent street hires

Apple Threatens to Pull FaceTime and iMessage in the UK Over Proposed Surveillance Law Changes

Thursday July 20, 2023 5:10 am PDT by
Apple says it will pull services including FaceTime and iMessage in the UK if plans to amend surveillance legislation that would require tech companies to make major security and privacy changes go ahead (via BBC News). The UK government is planning to update the Investigatory Powers Act (IPA), which came into effect in 2016. The Act of Parliament allows the British Home Office to force...
Read Full Article307 comments
iphone 15 dummy models

iPhone 15 Launch Could Be Delayed Until October, Claims BoA Analyst

Thursday July 20, 2023 2:36 am PDT by
Apple's launch of the iPhone 15 series could be delayed by a "few weeks," pushing the debut of the company's next-generation smartphone lineup beyond its usual September timeframe, according to Wamsi Mohan, a global securities analyst at Bank of America. Mohan shared his prediction in a research note obtained by Barrons after conducting channel checks in Apple's supply chain. Mohan said the...
Read Full Article32 comments
beats studio pro couch

Beats Studio Pro Debut With Improved Sound Quality, Spatial Audio, USB-C, and More

Wednesday July 19, 2023 7:00 am PDT by
Beats is introducing an updated version of its Studio over-ear headphones today, with the fourth-generation models dubbed Beats Studio Pro. The $350 headphones come 15 years after Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine debuted the original Studio headphones that launched the Beats brand into prominence. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Beats has maintained the iconic look of the...
Read Full Article100 comments