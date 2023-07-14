The MacRumors Show: Apple's Two New Rumored iMac Models

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we discuss the new 24- and 32-inch iMac models that Apple is rumored to launch starting this year.

Later this year, Apple is expected to refresh the 24-inch iMac . The update is set to focus on the M3 chip, with no other major changes rumored, likely owing to the complete redesign that the current machine received upon its introduction in April 2021. This means that the ‌iMac‌ is set to be the only Mac product line to skip the M2 generation of chips entirely.

The 24-inch ‌iMac‌ could be among the first Macs to get the ‌M3‌ chip, which should offer major performance and efficiency improvements over the M1 and M2 chips due to Apple's transition from TSMC's 5nm processes to a 3nm node. A refreshed selection of color options is also not out of the question.

An ‌iMac‌ with a 32-inch display – the same size as the Pro Display XDR – is also in development, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. It is expected to feature the ‌M3‌ Pro and ‌M3‌ Max chips, and appears to be positioned as a successor to the ‌iMac‌ Pro or the high-end 27-inch ‌iMac‌. This new high-end desktop ‌iMac‌ is not expected to launch until late 2024 or sometime in 2025.

