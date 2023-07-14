The MacRumors Show: Apple's Two New Rumored iMac Models

by

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we discuss the new 24- and 32-inch iMac models that Apple is rumored to launch starting this year.

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos

Later this year, Apple is expected to refresh the 24-inch iMac. The update is set to focus on the M3 chip, with no other major changes rumored, likely owing to the complete redesign that the current machine received upon its introduction in April 2021. This means that the ‌iMac‌ is set to be the only Mac product line to skip the M2 generation of chips entirely.

The 24-inch ‌iMac‌ could be among the first Macs to get the ‌M3‌ chip, which should offer major performance and efficiency improvements over the M1 and M2 chips due to Apple's transition from TSMC's 5nm processes to a 3nm node. A refreshed selection of color options is also not out of the question.

An ‌iMac‌ with a 32-inch display – the same size as the Pro Display XDR – is also in development, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. It is expected to feature the ‌M3‌ Pro and ‌M3‌ Max chips, and appears to be positioned as a successor to the ‌iMac‌ Pro or the high-end 27-inch ‌iMac‌. This new high-end desktop ‌iMac‌ is not expected to launch until late 2024 or sometime in 2025.

Listen to The MacRumors Show in Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, Pocket Casts, Castro, Google Podcasts, or your preferred podcasts app. You can also copy our RSS feed directly into your podcast player. Watch a video version of the show on the MacRumors YouTube channel.


If you haven't already listened to the previous episode of The MacRumors Show, where we catch up on the latest rumors about Apple's iPhone 15 lineup.

Subscribe to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ for more episodes, where we discuss some of the topical news breaking here on MacRumors, often joined by exciting guests like Andru Edwards, Kevin Nether, Arnold Kim, Ben Sullins, Mark Gurman, Marcus Kane, Christopher Lawley, Frank McShan, David Lewis, Tyler Stalman, Jon Prosser, Sam Kohl, Quinn Nelson, John Gruber, Federico Viticci, Sara Dietschy, Luke Miani, Thomas Frank, Jonathan Morrison, iJustine, Ross Young, Ian Zelbo, Jon Rettinger, and Rene Ritchie. You can also head over to The MacRumors Show forum thread to engage with us directly. Remember to rate and review the show, and let us know what subjects you would like the podcast to cover in the future.

Tag: The MacRumors Show

Popular Stories

iPhone 15 Pro Two Volume Buttons and Titanium Feature Blue Green

iPhone 15 Pro's Top Rumored Features: USB-C Port, Titanium, and More

Tuesday July 11, 2023 6:37 am PDT by
Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 lineup in September. As usual, the Pro and Pro Max models are expected to have a wide range of new features, including a USB-C port, A17 Bionic chip, titanium frame, and more. Below, we have recapped the top five new features rumored for the iPhone 15 Pro models. USB-C port: iPhone 15 Pro models are widely rumored to feature a USB-C port, providing...
Read Full Article98 comments
Rapid Security Response Feature 1

Apple Pulls iOS 16.5.1 and macOS 13.4.1 Rapid Security Response Updates Due to Safari Bug

Monday July 10, 2023 8:39 pm PDT by
Apple earlier today released new Rapid Security Response updates for iOS 16.5.1, iPadOS 16.5.1, and macOS Ventura 13.4.1 users, but Apple has pulled the software, likely due to an issue that caused certain websites not to work after the RSRs were installed. According to reports on the MacRumors forums, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Zoom, and other websites started giving a warning about not ...
Read Full Article185 comments
StandBy iOS 17

Apple Releases First Public Betas of iOS 17 and iPadOS 17

Wednesday July 12, 2023 10:08 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the first betas of iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 to public beta testers, opening up the new software to the general public for the first time since the Worldwide Developers Conference in June. Developers have had three betas so far, and the first public beta offers the same content as the third developer beta. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Public beta...
Read Full Article132 comments
Rapid Security Response Feature 1

Apple Releases Revised iOS and macOS Security Updates to Fix Actively Exploited Vulnerability and Safari Bug

Wednesday July 12, 2023 1:30 pm PDT by
Apple today released updated Rapid Security Response (RSR) fixes that are available for iPhone and iPad users running the iOS and iPadOS 16.5.1 updates and the macOS Ventura 13.4.1 update. Rapid Security Response updates are designed to provide iOS and macOS users with security fixes without the need to install a full software update. Today's updates address an actively exploited WebKit...
Read Full Article112 comments
primeday2020 feature3

Amazon Prime Day: The Best Apple Deals

Tuesday July 11, 2023 5:30 am PDT by
Amazon Prime Day is back again, and this summer it will last for two days. During this time, you'll find a large selection of deals and offers across Amazon's storefront, covering savings on tech, clothing, video games, groceries, and much, much more. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us...
Read Full Article12 comments