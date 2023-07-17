MacBook Pro With 3nm Chip Reportedly Launching Later This Year

Apple plans to release a new MacBook Pro with an upgraded chip manufactured with TSMC's advanced 3nm process in the third quarter of 2023, according to a preview of an upcoming DigiTimes report shared today.

"Apple's next-generation MacBook Pro slated for launch in the third quarter will feature 3nm processors, according to industry sources," the preview says.

The report is likely referring to a new 13-inch MacBook Pro with Apple's next-generation M3 chip, which the company has yet to announce. The M3 chip is widely expected to be fabricated with TSMC's 3nm process for significant performance and power efficiency improvements compared to the 5nm-based M2 chip in the existing 13-inch MacBook Pro.

In his Power On newsletter over the weekend, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said the first Macs with the M3 chip could launch as early as October, so a launch in the fourth quarter seems more likely than the third quarter. In any case, it is increasingly likely that Apple will announce the M3 chip later this year, and the first models with the chip will likely be the next-generation 13-inch MacBook Pro, 13-inch MacBook Air, and 24-inch iMac. It's unclear when the 15-inch MacBook Air released last month will be updated with the M3 chip.

Apple last updated the 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 chip in June 2022, with pricing starting at $1,299 in the United States. The laptop has a seven-year-old overall design and is the only remaining Mac with a Touch Bar instead of physical function keys. It's unclear if the next model will have any major design changes.

Apple is expected to update the iPad Pro with the M3 chip and an OLED display in the first half of 2024, bringing 3nm technology to its high-end tablet. 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M3 Pro and M3 Max chips are also expected to launch next year, and an M3 Ultra chip for the Mac Studio and Mac Pro is likely in the future.

Apple Fan 2008 Avatar
Apple Fan 2008
22 minutes ago at 09:24 am
Having a Touch Bar on at least one model is good for those who like it
DHagan4755 Avatar
DHagan4755
19 minutes ago at 09:27 am

Wow! I can't believe Macbook 13" is a seven-year-old body design. Having a Touch Bar is so nostalgic! sometimes I do find myself missing it.
There was nothing wrong with this design per sé. The butterfly keyboard & Touch Bar soured many people to it though. If Apple renovated this design by replacing the Touch Bar with regular function keys, upgraded the webcam to 1080p, and added MagSafe that would be a solid start.
DHagan4755 Avatar
DHagan4755
22 minutes ago at 09:23 am
"Next-generation MacBook Pro" is silly if it's just the same 13" MacBook Pro design we've had since 2016.
TheYayAreaLiving ?️ Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?️
21 minutes ago at 09:24 am
Wow! I can't believe Macbook 13" is a seven-year-old body design. Having a Touch Bar is so nostalgic! sometimes I do find myself missing it.
Mr. Dee Avatar
Mr. Dee
16 minutes ago at 09:29 am
I’m suspecting Apple is still somehow recouping the cost of 2016 design and will likely keep manufacturing it with revs of the M series until cost of the 14 inch comes down to make that an entry level successor. Either that or they just had a pile of that 13 inch chassis in inventory and are trying to deplete it. I don’t buy the argument anymore it’s for businesses that need the thermal features. We have 13 inch MBPs in the office and we hardly push them and most who I see with them are using web apps.
macsplusmacs Avatar
macsplusmacs
16 minutes ago at 09:30 am
My m1pro max, whatever is doing great. bought on day one.

maybe m4 is the one for me. even m5?
