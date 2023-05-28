Increased Size of iPhone 16 Pro Models Explained By Major Camera Upgrades, Rumor Suggests

The increased size of next year's iPhone 16 Pro and ‌iPhone 16‌ Pro Max allows for upgrades including a periscope telephoto camera and a 12% larger main camera sensor, according to a new report.



The rumor was first shared on Chinese social media site Weibo by a user who says that they have obtained industry insider information. Corroborating several other reports that next year's ‌iPhone 16‌ Pro models will feature larger displays, the individual claims that the increased size of the devices will provide more internal space for components including a periscope telephoto camera system. Earlier today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that the larger size of the ‌iPhone 16‌ Pro models could help facilitate improved camera hardware or bigger internal batteries.

While the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to introduce the iPhone's first periscope telephoto camera, the feature is expected to be exclusive to Apple's largest ‌iPhone‌ at first. With next year's ‌iPhone 16‌ Pro models, Apple is reportedly planning to bring the telephoto camera to both of the "Pro" models. The increased size of the ‌iPhone 16‌ Pro, is, therefore, at least partially explained by the need for more internal space to implement the periscope camera on the smaller Pro model.

For the ‌iPhone 16‌ Pro Max or ‌iPhone 16‌ "Ultra," the additional internal space will apparently allow for a larger main camera sensor that is 1/1.14-inches in size. The iPhone 14 Pro and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max currently feature a 1/1.28-inch sensor. No sensor size increase is expected for this year's ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max. This claim has since been supported by the Twitter leaker known as "ShrimpApplePro."

A larger sensor could improve the main ‌iPhone‌ camera's dynamic range and background blur. It could also substantially enhance low-light photography capabilities since a bigger surface area can capture more light with the same shutter speed and aperture.