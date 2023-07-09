Larger iMac With Around 32-Inch Display Reportedly in Early Testing

Apple is experimenting with larger iMacs, including a model with around a 32-inch display, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said these iMacs are still in early development, so he does not expect them to launch until late 2024 or at some point in 2025 at the earliest.



Gurman previously said Apple was developing a larger iMac with over a 30-inch display, and he has now specified that the display will be around the same 32-inch size as Apple's high-end Pro Display XDR monitor. Released in December 2019, the Pro Display XDR has 6K resolution for Retina-quality content and starts at $4,999.

Apple discontinued the Intel-based 27-inch iMac and iMac Pro over the past few years, and has yet to launch a larger-screen iMac with an Apple silicon chip as a replacement. Instead, Apple offers the 27-inch Studio Display, which can be connected to the Mac Studio or another Mac with Apple silicon, but this is not an all-in-one solution like the iMac.

For now, the 24-inch iMac is the only all-in-one computer sold by Apple. The current model with the M1 chip was released in April 2021, and Gurman expects an updated model with a faster M3 chip to launch by early next year. All current Apple silicon chips are manufactured based on TSMC's 5nm process, while the M3 chip is expected to move to a 3nm process for significant performance and power efficiency improvements.