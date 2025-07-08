BOE Becomes Apple's Biggest MacBook Display Supplier

Chinese display maker BOE is poised to overtake all rivals as Apple's largest supplier of MacBook panels in 2025, but the company's newfound dominance may not last for long with OLED MacBook Pro models on the horizon for next year.



According to market research firm Omdia, BOE is expected to capture 51% of Apple's MacBook display panel orders this year, up from 39% in 2024. The increase is primarily attributed to Apple's expanded procurement of LCD panels for the MacBook Air lineup, which now comes in 13.6-inch and 15.3-inch sizes.

BOE is projected to ship approximately 11.5 million units to Apple in 2025, representing the first time the Chinese manufacturer will supply more than half of the display panels used across Apple's MacBook lineup. Omdia believes that Apple's growing demand for ‌MacBook Air‌ panels was instrumental to the change.

Apple is forecast to purchase 22.5 million display panels for MacBooks in total this year, representing a 1% increase year-over-year. Although the increase in procurement volume is modest, the redistribution of orders among suppliers is considerable.

LG Display has historically been Apple's primary MacBook display supplier. It is now expected to supply only 8.48 million units in 2025, corresponding to a 35% market share. This marks a 12.2% decline in LG Display's shipment volume and a 9% point decrease in its share compared to the previous year.

Sharp continues to supply mini-LED panels for the ‌MacBook Pro‌ and it is forecast to supply 3.1 million units to Apple in 2025. This represents a 20.8% year-over-year decline in shipment volume and corresponds to a 14% market share. Omdia believes that weakening demand for ‌MacBook Pro‌ models has affected the supply volumes of LG Display and Sharp, as Apple redirects a greater proportion of orders to BOE.

Omdia noted that BOE's resurgence may not last for long; Apple is expected to upgrade the ‌MacBook Pro‌ to OLED technology next year:

OLED technology, with its superior display performance and slimmer, lighter form factors, is expected to be introduced in MacBooks starting 2026. Samsung Display is likely to join Apple's MacBook supply chain at that time, intensifying competition among display makers as the market shifts from LCD to OLED.

Until OLED panels begin shipping, BOE is expected to retain its dominant position in the MacBook display supply chain, largely due to the strength of the ‌MacBook Air‌ in Apple's product lineup. For now, BOE's 12% point gain year-over-year gives it a clear lead over its South Korean and Japanese rivals.