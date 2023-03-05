New iMac Reportedly in Advanced Stage of Development
Apple's next iMac has reached an "advanced stage of development," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his newsletter today, Gurman said the new iMac will have the same 24-inch display size and color options as the current model.
The new iMac will likely include Apple's upcoming M3 chip, internal design changes, and a new manufacturing process for the stand, according to Gurman. The M3 chip will reportedly be manufactured based on Apple chipmaking partner TSMC's latest 3nm process for additional performance and power efficiency improvements.
Apple last updated the iMac in April 2021 with the M1 chip and an ultra-thin enclosure available in seven colors, including green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver. It is currently the only iMac in Apple's lineup, as the Intel-based 27-inch iMac and iMac Pro were both discontinued within the past two years. Gurman previously claimed that a larger iMac could return, but he did not share any new info about that possibility today.
Gurman expects the new iMac to be released in the second half of 2023 at the earliest.
