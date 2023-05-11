The MacRumors Show: Pro Apps Coming to iPad and New iPhone Details

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we talk through the announcement of Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for the iPad, the latest iPhone 16 Pro rumors, and more.

Earlier this week, Apple unexpectedly announced that Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro are finally coming to the ‌iPad‌. The new pro apps come with a host of multi-touch optimizations, dedicated tools, and high-end features to support intense creative workflows. Each app is available for $4.99 per month or $49 per year with a one-month free trial. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has suggested that since Apple's mixed-reality headset will run ‌iPad‌ apps, the news effectively means that Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro will be available on the headset.

We discuss the iPhone 15 Pro Max's rumored periscope telephoto camera, which is expected to bring a 6x optical zoom to the iPhone for the first time. In other news, the ‌iPhone 16‌ Pro and ‌iPhone 16‌ Pro Max are rumored to see a display size increase of 0.2-inches. This means that the smaller Pro ‌iPhone‌ model will grow from 6.1-inches to 6.3-inches, and the larger Pro ‌iPhone‌ model will grow from 6.7-inches to 6.9-inches. These devices are also now expected to offer the haptic volume and power buttons originally rumored for the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌.

Listen to The MacRumors Show in Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, Pocket Casts, Castro, Google Podcasts, or your preferred podcasts app.

