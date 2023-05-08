Gurman: iPhone 16 Pro 'Likely' to Include Haptic Buttons
For much of the iPhone 15 rumor cycle, we expected the higher-end Pro models to feature new solid-state haptic volume buttons powered by a new Taptic Engine. In April, rumors indicated that Apple had scrapped the feature, with plans to stick with standard volume buttons.
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman this weekend confirmed that Apple has nixed haptic buttons, and will instead introduce them next year. Gurman says Apple has been "wavering" on the feature because of the costs and the complexity. While internal test models still have the functionality at the current time, Apple is "likely" to hold solid-state technology until the launch of the iPhone 16 Pro.
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also claimed that Apple plans to hold solid-state buttons until the launch of the iPhone 16 Pro models, with Kuo attributing the delay to "unresolved technical issues before mass production." Solid-state buttons will be limited to next year's iPhone 16 Pro models, while the more affordable iPhone 16 models will retain the same volume button design as the iPhone 14 and the upcoming iPhone 15.
With the transition to solid-state buttons, Apple planned to change the design of the volume controls, adopting a single, unified button rather than a dual button design. That design change seems to be tied to the swap to haptic technology, and so the iPhone 15 Pro models will use the standard two button look for volume.
We are still expecting one notable design change, though, with Apple to adopt a mute button instead of a mute switch. The mute button could serve as an "Action" button similar to the Action button on the Apple Watch Ultra, with the option to program it to perform different functions.
For more on what's coming to the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models, we have a dedicated roundup.
