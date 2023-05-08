iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max to Feature Larger 6.3-Inch and 6.9-Inch Displays

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models launching in 2024 will feature around 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display sizes, respectively, according to oft-accurate display industry analyst Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants.



Young informed MacRumors that the 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display sizes are rounded up. In a tweet, he said he will reveal the actual sizes to two decimal places during his speech at the Display Week conference in Los Angeles on May 23.

The current iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models are equipped with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes, respectively, and these sizes are not expected to change with the iPhone 15 Pro models launching later this year.

More details to follow…