iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max to Feature Larger 6.3-Inch and 6.9-Inch Displays

by

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models launching in 2024 will feature around 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display sizes, respectively, according to oft-accurate display industry analyst Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants.

iPhone 16 Mock Header 1
Young informed MacRumors that the 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display sizes are rounded up. In a tweet, he said he will reveal the actual sizes to two decimal places during his speech at the Display Week conference in Los Angeles on May 23.

The current iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models are equipped with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes, respectively, and these sizes are not expected to change with the iPhone 15 Pro models launching later this year.

More details to follow…

alexandr Avatar
alexandr
8 minutes ago at 07:52 pm
Any word on iPhone 24 display sizes?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ?️ Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?️
8 minutes ago at 07:53 pm
iPhone 16 Pro Max - 6.9" Inch-Display will be an instant buy for me. Furthermore, the iPhone display needs to get wider too! I have a feeling this will be an iPhone Ultra.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
antiprotest Avatar
antiprotest
1 minute ago at 07:59 pm
Just the iPad mini 7 I've been waiting for, now with Face ID.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
RedOctober Avatar
RedOctober
8 minutes ago at 07:53 pm
"Is that an iPhone 16 in your pocket or are you just happy to see me?"
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ?️ Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?️
3 minutes ago at 07:57 pm
I have a feeling Apple is pretty much done with the 2023 iPhone 15 line up and the iPhone Project Management team is working toward the iPhone 16 (2024) lineup now.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macsplusmacs Avatar
macsplusmacs
3 minutes ago at 07:58 pm
Hello my future phone.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
