Apple's Mixed Reality Headset Could Run Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro

by

Apple's upcoming AR/VR headset could run the Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro software that Apple created for audio and video professionals, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said today.

General Final Cut Pro Feature
In a tweet, Gurman said that there's a "very real possibility" that the headset will eventually run Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro. Gurman's comment comes following Apple's announcement of new versions of Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro designed for the iPad.


The ‌iPad‌ versions of the apps have been long-desired by content creators for video editing on the go, and Apple is finally making it happen. Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro are set to be released on the iPad on May 23.

Gurman previously said that the headset would run ‌iPad‌ apps adapted to the headset, with thousands of existing ‌iPad‌ apps to also be available through the 3D interface of the device. Apple may need to tweak the ‌iPad‌ versions of Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro to work on xrOS, the operating system that runs on the headset, but that could already be in the works.

Apple is expected to introduce the headset at 2023 Worldwide Developers Conference keynote event, set to take place on June 5.

Top Rated Comments

sniffies Avatar
sniffies
7 minutes ago at 08:53 am
I'd love to run FCP on my Apple Watch.
Score: 4 Votes
TheYayAreaLiving ?️ Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?️
6 minutes ago at 08:55 am
This confirms that Apple's AR/VR headset is targeted toward professional developers and not regular consumers in the market.

Score: 1 Votes
orbital~debris Avatar
orbital~debris
3 minutes ago at 08:58 am

"Given that the Apple headset and xrOS will run iPadOS apps, there’s a very real possibility the device will (eventually) run Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro as well."
Given that the Apple headset and xrOS will run iPadOS apps, there’s a very real possibility the device will (eventually) run Apple itself as well.
Score: 1 Votes
phenste Avatar
phenste
2 minutes ago at 08:58 am
it's so embarrassing that this man gets paid to throw s—t at the wall and see what sticks

this literally just reads as "Apple announced this today? oh, it might work on the headset! lemme go ahead and report that!"
Score: 1 Votes
prefuse07 Avatar
prefuse07
1 minute ago at 08:59 am
This supports another theory I had that Apple's long-term goal is to nix support for screens/monitors altogether and force/utilize THIS as their future display source once it is mature enough (think long-long-long term, not tomorrow).
Score: 1 Votes
