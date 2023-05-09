Apple's Mixed Reality Headset Could Run Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro

Apple's upcoming AR/VR headset could run the Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro software that Apple created for audio and video professionals, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said today.



In a tweet, Gurman said that there's a "very real possibility" that the headset will eventually run Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro. Gurman's comment comes following Apple's announcement of new versions of Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro designed for the iPad.

Given that the Apple headset and xrOS will run iPadOS apps, there’s a very real possibility the device will (eventually) run Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro as well. More details on how the headset will work here: https://t.co/6cAnx3mMSC — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) May 9, 2023

The ‌iPad‌ versions of the apps have been long-desired by content creators for video editing on the go, and Apple is finally making it happen. Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro are set to be released on the iPad on May 23.

Gurman previously said that the headset would run ‌iPad‌ apps adapted to the headset, with thousands of existing ‌iPad‌ apps to also be available through the 3D interface of the device. Apple may need to tweak the ‌iPad‌ versions of Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro to work on xrOS, the operating system that runs on the headset, but that could already be in the works.

Apple is expected to introduce the headset at 2023 Worldwide Developers Conference keynote event, set to take place on June 5.