Once-Rumored iPhone 14 Features We Aren't Expecting Anymore

by

After over a year of reports about the iPhone 14 lineup, several once-believed rumors are no longer expected to come true when the devices are unveiled this week.

iPhone 14 multicolored feature single pill
The iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to feature the A16 Bionic chip, an always-on display, "pill and hole-punch" cutouts that appear to be a single "pill" in place of the notch, a taller display with thinner bezels, and a 48-megapixel Wide camera, while the standard ‌iPhone 14‌ models will likely bring 6GB of memory, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and an upgraded front camera system with autofocus. The evolving nature of rumors as we approach a device's launch means that these features were not always set in stone.

Though an ‌iPhone 14‌ with a USB-C port or even no ports at all have almost always been thought to be off the cards, there are several major ‌iPhone 14‌ rumors that once captivated the Apple community but have since been rejected, revised, or debunked in light of new information.

Complete Redesign and Flush Rear Cameras

Just before the unveiling of the iPhone 13 lineup last year, leaker Jon Prosser shared renders purporting to depict an all-new design for the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max. Prosser's information suggested that the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ would feature a thicker chassis allowing for a flush rear camera array, round volume buttons like the iPhone 4 and ‌iPhone‌ 5, and redesigned speaker and microphone grilles with elongated mesh cutouts instead of holes.

iphone 14 render jon prosser
Early in the rumor cycle, plausible design rumors from reputable sources, including CAD renders and specific dimensions, leaked schematics, images of accessory production molds, and early cases, indicated that this would not be the design of the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌.

Instead, the ‌‌iPhone 14 Pro‌‌ is expected to feature the same stainless steel frame and frosted glass back as the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ for a very similar overall look, with only a small number of subtle differences between the designs, such as more rounded corners and a larger rear camera array. It looks like the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ will be an "elevation" of the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌'s design, which itself was an adaptation of the iPhone 12 Pro.

Titanium Frame for 'Pro' Models

A key report from JP Morgan Chase said that the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ could offer a titanium chassis instead of stainless steel, resulting in a stronger, lighter, and more scratch-resistant design. Prosser reaffirmed this rumor in iPhone 14 Pro Max renders.

Despite the benefits of titanium, it appears that Apple looks set to continue using a stainless steel frame for the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌, continuing a design feature that was introduced on the ‌iPhone‌ X. Apple reportedly concluded that it was simply too expensive to offer a titanium ‌iPhone‌ chassis at the current time amid production issues.

Under-Display Face ID

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo was first to spark rumors around the ‌iPhone‌ switching to a "hole-punch" cutout for the camera. While Kuo did not comment on how Face ID would continue to be included on the ‌iPhone‌, display analyst Ross Young suggested in September 2021 that the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ could feature Apple's first under-display ‌Face ID‌ technology. Twitter leaker @dylandkt then claimed that the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ would feature a small pill-shaped camera cutout, with ‌Face ID‌ being moved to under the device's display.

iPhone 14 Mock Pill
Young subsequently corrected his forecast, becoming the first analyst to suggest that the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ would feature "hole-punch and pill-shaped" cutouts, something that had been indicated by component leaks. As such, it seems like the ‌iPhone 14‌ lineup will not feature any of Apple's long-rumored under-display technology.

Separated 'Pill and Hole-Punch' Display Cutout Design

One of the biggest late-stage rumors about the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ relates to the "hole-punch and pill-shaped" display cutouts. While the device is still expected to feature these cutouts physically, most observers assumed that the cutouts would be visually separate. Now, it seems that the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌'s display cutouts will appear as a single "pill" shape at the top of the display, shattering the previous idea of how the front of the device would look. The "pill" is rumored to have integration with iOS, displaying indicators and changing the status bar.

iPhone 14 Pro Graphite Display Black MacRumors ExclusiveiPhone 14 Pro concept render by Ian Zelbo

A16 Bionic Chip for Non-'Pro' Models

Every new ‌iPhone‌ series has featured the same new chip since Apple split the lineup upon the launch of the ‌iPhone‌ 8 and ‌iPhone‌ X. This was expected to continue with the ‌iPhone 14‌ lineup until ‌Ming-Chi Kuo‌ said that only the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ would contain the A16 Bionic chip, with the standard ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus models sticking with last year's A15 Bionic chip. The move further differentiates the "Pro" and non-"Pro" ‌iPhone‌ models, and may have been triggered, at least in part, by supply chain issues.

A16 Bionic Chip Made With More Advanced 4nm Process

Some reports indicated that the A16 Bionic would be the first Apple chip to be fabricated with a 4nm process, not least because Apple has stuck with 5nm through the A14 and A15 chips. Nevertheless, the A16 is expected to continue to be based on TSMC's 5nm process.

As the third iteration of Apple's 5nm ‌iPhone‌ chips, the A16 is unlikely to deliver a massive performance delta over the previous A14 Bionic and A15 Bionic chips, but is is still likely to bring sufficient performance and efficiency improvements to the CPU and GPU to justify being branded as a whole new chip. One rumor indicates that the chip will have better thermal management than the A15 Bionic.

No 'iPhone 14 mini'

When Apple introduced the ‌iPhone 12‌ and iPhone 12 mini, many assumed that the display sizes and form factors of the ‌iPhone‌ lineup would persist for several years, in much the same way that the ‌iPhone‌ 6 and 6 Plus form factors were used through four generations and the ‌iPhone‌ X's form factor was used for three ‌iPhone‌ generations. While the ‌iPhone 13‌ mini launched as expected last year, after lackluster sales, it emerged that the small form factor ‌iPhone‌ is set to come to an end after just two years. Apple is reportedly planning to stop offering new 5.4-inch iPhone models and introduce a larger model to take its place in the lineup.

iPhone mini wonder feature

iPhone 14 'Max' Name

Ever since expectations of an "‌iPhone 14‌ mini" faded, the "‌iPhone 14‌ Max" has been expected to sit above the ‌iPhone 14‌ with a 6.7-inch display like the iPhone 12 Pro Max and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max. In the same way that the "mini" iPhones in recent years have offered all of the same features as the standard ‌iPhone 12‌ and ‌iPhone 13‌ models, the ‌iPhone 14‌ Max is expected to offer all of the same features as the standard ‌iPhone 14‌ but with a significantly bigger display.

Throughout dozens of reports about this device, it has been expected to be named the "‌iPhone 14‌ Max," in line with the high-end ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max model. However, reports have started to zone in on the name "iPhone 14 Plus," and with the likes of Bloomberg's Mark Gurman now using the name in his latest newsletter, it looks highly likely that there will be no "‌iPhone 14‌ Max" after all.

Related Roundups: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro

Popular Stories

iphone 14 pro always on display 3

iPhone 14 Pro's Always-On Display Behavior in iOS 16 Allegedly Revealed Days Ahead of Unveiling

Saturday September 3, 2022 1:23 am PDT by
The iPhone 14 Pro will feature unique behavior on the Lock Screen and significant changes to the status bar thanks to its always-on display, according to a source that spoke to MacRumors. The source behind the latest wave of information was responsible for the bombshell leak earlier this week that claimed the iPhone 14 Pro's display cutouts will appear to have a single, unified "pill" at...
Read Full Article93 comments
AirPods Pro 2 CAD

AirPods Pro 2 Charging Case With Three New Features Shown in Leaked Renders

Saturday September 3, 2022 10:30 am PDT by
A new charging case for the upcoming second-generation AirPods Pro could feature speaker holes, a microphone, and an opening for a lanyard attachment, according to alleged CAD renders of the case shared by AppleInsider's Andrew O'Hara on Twitter. Alleged CAD of AirPods Pro 2 charging case shared by Andrew O'Hara O'Hara said he could not verify the accuracy of the renders, but they do line up...
Read Full Article54 comments
series6leds

How Apple Watch Series 8's Body Temperature Feature Is Expected to Work

Saturday September 3, 2022 2:00 am PDT by
Body temperature sensing technology is believed to be the headline upgrade offered by the Apple Watch Series 8 when it debuts at Apple's "Far out" event next week. Thanks to a variety of reports from reliable sources, we have a fairly good idea of how the body temperature health features are expected to work. The Apple Watch Series 6's rear sensor array that introduced blood-oxygen sensing. ...
Read Full Article55 comments
iphone 14 pro pill shape video options

Video Claiming iPhone 14 Pro Users Will Be Able to Customize Pill-Shape Cutout Unlikely to be True

Saturday September 3, 2022 8:03 am PDT by
A viral video on Twitter claims that on the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro, Apple will let users choose between a single large pill-shape cutout or one pill-shape and one hole-punch design at the top of the display to replace the notch. The video, although possibly convincing, is unlikely to be true. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to include two physical holes at the top of the ...
Read Full Article47 comments
top stories 3sep2022

Top Stories: 'Far Out' Apple Event Preview With iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Pro Rumors

Saturday September 3, 2022 6:00 am PDT by
September is here, and you know what that means: new iPhones and Apple Watches! Apple's upcoming media event was naturally the focus of attention this week, with last-minute rumors shaking up some of our expectations. In addition to iPhone and Apple Watch rumors, we also saw signs that Apple is moving toward launching updated iPad Pro models (though next week's event might be a bit soon for...
Read Full Article13 comments
maxresdefault

Samsung Throws Shade at Apple Ahead of iPhone 14 Launch: 'This Innovation Is Not Coming Soon to an iPhone Near You'

Thursday September 1, 2022 1:35 pm PDT by
In a new ad, Samsung is throwing shade toward the lack of "innovation" on the iPhone while promoting features such as a 108-megapixel camera and 100x "Space Zoom" available in its latest devices. The ad, titled "Buckle Up," is aimed toward current iPhone users and promotes the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the new Z Flip 4, and features not available to iPhone customers. "Buckle up for Apple's latest...
Read Full Article504 comments
Verizon Plus Apple One Bundle Feature

Verizon to Offer Apple One For Free With Eligible Plan Alongside iPhone 14 Launch

Friday September 2, 2022 2:42 pm PDT by
Verizon plans to become the first U.S. carrier to include Apple One as a free perk with an eligible plan alongside the launch of iPhone 14 models later this month, according to information obtained by MacRumors from a carrier source. Apple One will likely be included with Verizon's most expensive "5G Get More" unlimited data plan, which costs $90 per month for one person. The fully-loaded...
Read Full Article48 comments