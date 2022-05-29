iPhone 14 Pro Reported to Feature Always-On Display Mode
The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max may feature an always-on display mode for the Lock Screen, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports.
In his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman outlined some of the changes set to come to iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, tvOS 16, and macOS 13. Among the new capabilities rumored for iOS 16 is an enhanced Lock Screen with "wallpapers that have widget-like capabilities." These Lock Screen improvements reportedly set the groundwork for future features, including an "always-on" mode. Indeed, Gurman said that iOS 16 actively includes "future support" for an always-on lock screen.
The iPhone 13 Pro models were rumored to feature an always-on display last year, but the feature was seemingly scrapped before the devices launched. Gurman claims that Apple has continued to work on the feature and an "always-on mode" is now in the works for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, providing "quickly glanceable information — similar to newer Apple Watches."
The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro max were the first iPhones to come with 120Hz ProMotion displays, enabled by the adoption of LTPO panel technology with variable refresh rates. The iPhone's current ProMotion displays are limited to dialing screen refresh rates between 10Hz and 120Hz. This contrasts with LPTO panels used by the likes of Oppo and Samsung that can drop to as low as 1Hz when viewing a static image or when the device is inactive.
Well-connected display analyst Ross Young recently said that he is "expecting" the ProMotion displays used in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max to be capable of dropping to the same low of 1Hz, effectively removing the hardware limitation that prevents Apple from offering an always-on mode on the iPhone 13 Pro models. Nevertheless, Gurman caveated that the feature may not make the final cut.
