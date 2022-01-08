The iPhone 14 Is Unlikely to Be Portless, Here's Why

by

Ever since Apple removed the headphone jack on the iPhone 7 in 2016, rumors have swirled that Apple eventually aims to ditch the Lightning port next for a completely portless design. Indeed, analysts originally predicted that the highest-end ‌‌iPhone‌‌ 13 would offer a "completely wireless experience." Of course, that didn't happen, but a portless iPhone 14 in 2022 looks just as unlikely, for the following reasons.

iP14 Lightning Portless Feature Gray Grey
Apple's longtime goal has been to design an ‌‌iPhone‌‌ with no external ports or buttons for a clean, streamlined device, but significant hurdles still remain if it intends to provide a completely wireless charging and data transfer solution. As far as data is concerned, Apple would need to look beyond Bluetooth because of its bandwidth limitations and rely on a faster wireless protocol that allows iPhone data transfer at a speed that either matches or exceeds Lightning, otherwise the loss of the port would be seen as a backward step.

In fact, Apple has already developed such a protocol. MacRumors recently discovered that Apple Watch Series 7 models are equipped with a module that enables 60.5GHz wireless data transfer when placed on a proprietary magnetic dock with a corresponding 60.5GHz module. Apple probably doesn't advertise this capability because it's for internal use only. For example, Apple Store staff may use the dock to wirelessly restore an Apple Watch. It's unclear how fast its wireless data transfer is, but our understanding is that USB 2.0 speeds up to 480 Mbps might be possible. In other words, Lightning speed.

However, it's not just data transfer that would need to be achieved wirelessly. With no Lightning port, you wouldn't be able to physically connect your iPhone directly to a computer to reset an unresponsive iPhone through recovery mode. Unless Apple came up with an alternative at-home solution – a second iteration of MagSafe with high-speed data transfer capabilities, perhaps – the iPhone would have to go back to the Apple Store every time an over-air update or full device restore failed and borked the device, meaning more irritation and inconvenience for end users.

iphone 13 magsafe 1
For argument's sake, let's say Apple introduced "MagSafe 2.0" alongside a portless iPhone 14 and solved these data/recovery issues. The existing MagSafe Charger provides up to 15W of peak power delivery (or 12W on the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini) and charges a compatible ‌iPhone‌ less than half as fast as a wired 20W USB-C charger, so any new version of MagSafe would have to ramp up the juice considerably in order to come close to existing cable speeds.

Admittedly, Apple could probably pull off this feat (assuming it has shaken off its AirPower woes). You only have to look at its rivals to see what's already possible. Both the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro support up to 21W and 23W wireless charging speeds, respectively, while the OnePlus 9 Pro boasts 50W wireless charging speeds thanks to its next-generation Warp charger, which is capable of charging a dead phone to full power in 43 minutes. That's faster than an iPhone plugged directly into a 20W charger. Xiaomi is another leader in the field – the 5000mAh battery in its Mi 11 Ultra phone can be charged from 0% to 100% inside 30 minutes, wirelessly.

Yet despite these speed gains in wireless charging, an oft-overlooked problem is its generally poor energy efficiency. In 2020, Eric Ravenscraft of Debugger found that wireless charging uses around 47% more power than wired charging for the same amount of power. Unless Apple surprised us with a new version of MagSafe boasting unprecedented energy efficiency, ditching the Lightning port would surely run counter to its much-touted environmental policy.

And that's not the only eco-problem Apple would be inviting upon itself by going portless. Speaking out in 2020 against EU deliberations on requiring a universal port across all mobile devices, Apple said that removing the Lightning port from the ‌iPhone‌ would "create an unprecedented amount of electronic waste." It's not hard to see how this line of argument could be turned against Apple if it launched a portless ‌iPhone‌ in 2022. It would make millions of existing Lightning cables, charging docks, and other adapters in the wild obsolete overnight and ready for the trash.

Apple Prefer Lightning Over USB C Feature
Of course, Apple could perhaps satisfy the European Commission by adopting USB-C, but that would just be swapping out one connector for another, committing the company to another cable standard for longer. Apple would effectively be kicking its vision of a portless iPhone further into the long grass. Indeed, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts Apple will retain the Lightning connector on the iPhone for the "foreseeable future," and has no intention of switching to USB-C, which has a lower water specification than Lightning. As Kuo rightly notes, such a move would also be detrimental to Apple's profitable MFi business, which is why he believes Apple is more likely to switch directly to a portless model rather than first change to USB-C.

Given these interlacing obstacles, in spite of some iPhone 14 rumors, we expect Apple's next smartphone‌ to continue to use Lightning ports with the option of ‌MagSafe,‌ until a more viable wireless charging solution comes along that allows for a portless ‌iPhone‌ design without the attendant disadvantages. So when could that be? Frankly, it's hard to say.

Back in 2016, Apple was rumored to be partnering with Energous to deliver a "true wireless charging" solution, but nothing has come from it so far. Apple is still believed to be researching new wireless charging technologies, and with the advent of ‌MagSafe‌, the company is clearly still interested in innovating new ways to power devices without the mess of cables. How long we'll have to wait for one that powers a portless iPhone remains unknown.

Related Roundup: iPhone 14
Tag: MagSafe Guide

Top Rated Comments

AppleTO Avatar
AppleTO
56 minutes ago at 05:35 am
CarPlay wasn’t mentioned, but that’s probably one of the most important features people would lose.

I just purchased a new vehicle that doesn’t have wireless CarPlay so the chance of me buying a portless phone is pretty well zero.
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macsorcery Avatar
macsorcery
1 hour ago at 05:31 am

[HEADING=2]The iPhone 14 Is Unlikely to Be Portless[/HEADING]
thats good to hear. we should be able to get those ships unloaded faster.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CyberGene Avatar
CyberGene
54 minutes ago at 05:37 am
I record my piano videos by connecting my Yamaha digital piano through a USB cable and the Apple adapter to the iPhone for perfectly synced video and clean digital sound from the piano coming through USB audio. It’s been something many Yamaha users love. There are also great portable stereo microphones (e.g. Shure) that connect through a lightning connector to turn your iPhone into a perfect and high quality portable stereo recorder.

It would be a huge mistake to eliminate physical data connector. I hope Apple don’t fall for the BS.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dszakal Avatar
dszakal
48 minutes ago at 05:43 am
Start creating only portless iPhones and after more than 10 years I'll move back to Android.

If the portless means really portless, that means the marketing division really badly defeated the engineers and common sense was fully dropped.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SirAnthonyHopkins Avatar
SirAnthonyHopkins
53 minutes ago at 05:37 am

It's not hard to see how this line of argument could be turned against Apple if it launched a portless ‌iPhone‌ in 2022. It would make millions of existing Lightning cables, charging docks, and other adapters in the wild obsolete overnight and ready for the trash.
This operates on the very generous assumption that Apple’s claims about waste are credible and not just a useful screen for its desire to hold on to the proprietary port.

I seriously doubt Apple would be worried about what arguments could or couldn’t be turned against it if it was genuinely otherwise ready to launch a portless phone.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Quu Avatar
Quu
33 minutes ago at 05:58 am
My chief concern with the iPhone port situation is they've given us 1TB iPhones with the ability to shoot 4K ProRes.

These produce very large files that take a long time to transfer at USB 2.0 speed which in my testing seems to top out around 33MB/s. It can actually take several hours to transfer footage this way, even WiFi is faster though does make the phone get very hot and it throttles after a while.

I would have really liked to see them introduce USB-C at 10Gb/s so we could have 1.25GB/s file transfers. I feel at-least for the Pro iPhone with its capability to author such large video files that it makes sense to have.

If they are going to remove the ports entirely then I hope whatever wireless transfer method they come up with is greater than USB 2.0 speed because it's becoming a real bottleneck to using the phones in the way Apple advertises them in a pro workflow.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

tim cook apple hello imac

Apple Event in Spring 2022? Three New Products We Could See

Wednesday January 5, 2022 11:18 am PST by
Apple's first major product announcements of the year often occur in March or April, so there's a reasonable chance that trend will continue in 2022. Ahead, we recap some of Apple's past spring announcements and look ahead to some of the first new Apple products that we might see this year. Past Spring Announcements Last year, Apple held an event on April 20 to unveil its AirTag item...
Read Full Article75 comments
iPhone 14 Mock Pill

Leaker Says iPhone 14 Pro to Feature Pill-Shaped Camera Cutout With Face ID Under the Display

Thursday January 6, 2022 7:21 am PST by
iPhone 14 Pro models will feature a pill-shaped camera cutout at the top of the display, with the notch removed, according to tweets shared by leaker @dylandkt, who has proven to be a reliable source of Apple-related rumors over the last year or so. To accommodate this change, the leaker said Face ID hardware will be moved under the display. While it has been widely reported that iPhone 14...
Read Full Article157 comments
whatsapp notification

WhatsApp Starts Rolling Out Profile Pictures in iOS Message Notifications

Thursday January 6, 2022 1:53 am PST by
WhatsApp is testing a helpful new feature on iOS that displays profile pictures in system notifications when users receive new messages from chats and groups. Image credit: WABetaInfo First spotted by app specialist WABetaInfo, the first new feature for the platform in 2022 uses APIs in iOS 15 to add the WhatsApp profile images to notifications in top-screen banners and in the Notification...
Read Full Article46 comments
intel core 12th generation mobile

Intel Says New Core i9 Processor for Laptops is Faster Than Apple's M1 Max Chip

Tuesday January 4, 2022 1:49 pm PST by
Intel today unveiled new 12th-generation Core processors suitable for laptops, and as part of the announcement, it claimed that the new Core i9 is not only faster than Apple's M1 Max chip in the 16-inch MacBook Pro, but is the fastest mobile processor ever. The new Core i9 features a 14-core CPU with six performance cores and eight efficiency cores, while the 10-core M1 Max chip has eight...
Read Full Article526 comments
samsung galaxy s22 unboxing therapy

Samsung Galaxy S22 Lineup Gets First In-Depth Closeup in Unboxing Video

Thursday January 6, 2022 7:35 am PST by
Tech YouTuber Unbox Therapy recently shared a video looking at reputed dummies of Samsung's forthcoming Galaxy S22 lineup, corroborating earlier leaks that suggest it will again consist of three sizes to compete directly with Apple's latest devices, the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13/Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max models. From right to left: Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra (credit: Unbox ...
Read Full Article87 comments
applegoogle

Google Basically Pays Apple to Stay Out of the Search Engine Business, Class Action Lawsuit Alleges

Wednesday January 5, 2022 3:02 am PST by
Apple has an agreement with Google that it won't develop its own internet search engine so long as Google pays it to remain the default option in Safari, a new class action alleges. Filed in a California court earlier this week against Apple, Google, and their respective CEOs, the lawsuit alleges the two companies have a non-compete agreement in the internet search business that violates US...
Read Full Article222 comments
alpine wireless carplay 11 inch

Add Wireless CarPlay to Your Vehicle With Alpine's New 11-Inch Screen That Hovers Over the Dashboard

Wednesday January 5, 2022 6:07 am PST by
For those interested in adding wireless CarPlay to their vehicle on an aftermarket basis, Alpine today introduced its next-generation Halo receiver with an 11-inch capacitive touchscreen that hovers over the dashboard. Despite having such a large screen, the receiver has a single-DIN chassis, allowing it to be installed in a wide range of vehicles. Alpine's previous Halo receiver was limited ...
Read Full Article126 comments
facebook meta

Meta Halts Development of In-House AR and VR Operating System as Launch of Apple Headset Approaches

Wednesday January 5, 2022 10:04 am PST by
Meta has stopped developing its scratch-built operating system for augmented-reality (AR) and virtual-reality (VR) devices, according to The Information. In a paywalled report published earlier today, The Information claims that Meta stopped the development of its operating system designed for Oculus virtual-reality devices and the company's upcoming augmented-reality glasses in November...
Read Full Article101 comments
iOS 15 Messages Feature

Your iPhone May Be Sending Message Read Receipts Even If You Turned Them Off

Friday January 7, 2022 1:59 am PST by
A recurring iOS bug that makes Apple's Messages app send read receipts despite the setting being disabled appears to be on the upswing again, based on reports from users running iOS 15. In iOS, with read receipts enabled (Settings -> Messages -> Send Read Receipts), the "Delivered" text that a person sees under an iMessage they have sent you turns to "Read" when you've viewed it in the...
Read Full Article96 comments