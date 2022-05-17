iPhone 14 Cases Offer Best Preview Yet of Relative Camera Bump Sizes

by

An image showing a series of third-party cases for the forthcoming iPhone 14 lineup has turned up on Weibo, providing a stark reminder of just how large the camera housing on Apple's flagship smartphones is about to become.

iphone 14 cases dan
After seeing lackluster sales of the iPhone 13 mini, Apple this year is set to focus on larger iPhone sizes, and we're expecting to see a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max.

While significant design changes aren't expected, all of these models are likely to see camera upgrades, and consequently the camera bumps are set to get about 5% larger, with the difference being most notable on the Pro models (corresponding in the image with the first and third cases from the left.)

All iPhone 14 models are expected to see upgrades to the Ultra Wide camera on the rear of the device, while the iPhone Pro models could see significant improvements to the main wide-angle camera and updates to the telephoto lens.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that the iPhone 14 Pro models will feature a 48-megapixel Wide camera, which would be a major improvement over the current 12-megapixel camera, as well as 8K video recording capabilities.

The 48-megapixel camera in the iPhone 14 Pro models is also likely to be capable of taking 12-megapixel shots through a process known as pixel-binning. Pixel binning merges data from multiple smaller pixels on the camera's image sensor into one "super-pixel" for improved low-light sensitivity.

Whether the enormity of the camera housing is a worthwhile trade-off for enhanced photo capabilities will be something users will have to decide for themselves, but suffice to say that cases designed for the iPhone 13 models are unlikely to fit the iPhone 14 models because of the size increase.

Apple is expected to introduce the iPhone 14 models at an event likely to be held in September 2022, if Apple follows previous launch timelines. For everything we know about the new lineup, be sure to check out our dedicated iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro rumor roundups.

(Via DuanRui.)

