Report: iPhone 14 Pro Models to Feature Tougher Titanium Alloy Chassis Design

Next year's "iPhone 14" series is expected to feature high-end models with a new titanium alloy chassis design, claims a new investors report by JP Morgan Chase.

According to the report, the use of titanium alloy will be one of the biggest changes to the case design in the 2022 ‌iPhone‌ series, and Foxconn will be the exclusive manufacturer of the titanium frames for the high-end models.

If the report is accurate, the use of titanium in an ‌iPhone‌ would be a first for Apple. The company currently uses the material for some Apple Watch Series 6 models, and the physical Apple Card is made of titanium, but the latest iPhones are made of aluminum and stainless steel.

Compared to stainless steel, titanium has a relatively high hardness that makes it more resistant to scratches, and its stiffness makes it durable enough to withstand bending. It's as strong as steel but 45% lighter, and twice as strong as aluminum while being only 60% heavier. It's also more resistant to corrosion compared to many other alloys.

The material does have some drawbacks, though. Oil from fingerprints can be readily seen on bare titanium and titanium alloy surfaces, leaving unattractive marks on consumer devices. The hardness of titanium also makes it difficult to etch, which can make it less attractive.

However, Apple has been researching how it can overcome both of these issues. Recent patent filings reveal that Apple is looking at the use of thin oxide coatings for metal surfaces which can significantly reduce the appearance of fingerprints on devices. The company has also outlined a blasting, etching, and chemical process that can give titanium enclosures a high-gloss surface finish for a more attractive appearance.

Meanwhile, JP Morgan Chase's report also corroborates rumors that next year's ‌iPhone‌ will feature greater specification changes than the upcoming iPhone 13, suggesting that Apple is earmarking 2022 as an ‌iPhone‌ "supercycle," or a year in which dramatically more people than usual upgrade to the latest models.

The report corroborates other rumors that Apple does not plan to introduce a 5.4-inch ‌iPhone‌ 14 mini, with the mini line ending after the ‌iPhone 13‌. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will instead offer two 6.1-inch iPhones and two 6.7-inch iPhones, so both the standard ‌iPhone‌ 14 and the ‌iPhone‌ 14 Pro will be available in those two size options.

The report also mentions the market rumor that Touch ID could return to the iPhone in some form, if not this year then next, either implemented in the side button or in the form of an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Other rumors suggest at least some 2022 iPhones will no longer have a notch, with Apple instead adopting a punch-hole design that's previously been used for some Android devices. For all the details on the rumors floating around for the ‌iPhone‌ 14, check out the last section of our iPhone 13 guide.

HeavenDynamic Avatar
HeavenDynamic
2 hours ago at 01:13 am
yes, PLEASE. Titanium is so much better than stainless steel.
Serban55 Avatar
Serban55
2 hours ago at 01:13 am
Be prepared for an Titanium iphone 14 Pro max at 300grams
But this thing can be a work of art
FridgeToaster Avatar
FridgeToaster
1 hour ago at 01:21 am
2022: iPhone Edition with Titanium
2023: Hermès leather case
2024: iPhone Edition with 18K Gold
AmazeSE Avatar
AmazeSE
1 hour ago at 01:24 am
This is great news. Titanium alloys are as strong as steel and lighter too. Best of both worlds.

This is good news to people who find the current Pro phones heavy due to the stainless steel frame.
The 14 Pros will be much lighter and as strong or maybe even stronger than the current ones.
TheYayAreaLiving Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving
1 hour ago at 01:34 am
Now, this is a solid report ? hopefully Apple introduces titanium and ceramic iPhones.

Titanium Chassis + No notch. This is a solid upgrade already.

This will make the iPhone even more exclusive and premium. Moving towards the right direction.

P.S. I love my Titanium Apple Watch.
AmazeSE Avatar
AmazeSE
45 minutes ago at 02:01 am

titanium has the highest strength-to-weight ratio of all known metals
So this is very good news

Be prepared for an Titanium iphone 14 Pro max at 300grams
But this thing can be a work of art
Uhh....... Kind of conflicting.
