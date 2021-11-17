Kuo: iPhone 14 and Mixed Reality Headset to Feature Wi-Fi 6E

by

Apple's iPhone 14 and rumored mixed reality headset will feature Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, according to reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

iPhone 14 Mock Feature Pruple 2
In an investor note obtained by MacRumors, TF Securities analyst ‌Ming-Chi Kuo‌ said that new Apple products, including the ‌iPhone 14‌ and a head-mounted display device, will accelerate a broader industry upgrade to the Wi-Fi 6E specification. Motivated by the adoption of Wi-Fi 6E in these two Apple devices, competitors will be encouraged to do the same.

Other upcoming head-mounted displays for augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) experiences, such as from Meta, will also offer Wi-Fi 6E. Kuo explained that Wi-Fi 6E will be key to providing the high-speed wireless transmissions necessary for AR and VR experiences.

Kuo said that head-mounted display devices in 2022, 2023, and 2024 will offer Wi-Fi 6/6E, Wi-Fi 6E/7, and Wi-Fi 7, respectively, but it is unclear if this information is related to Apple's product roadmap specifically.

Kuo had previously mentioned that Apple's headset is expected to feature Wi-Fi 6E but this is the first explicit mention of the upgraded specification for the ‌iPhone 14‌. Some reports suggested that the iPhone 13 lineup would feature Wi-Fi 6E, but the rumor never panned out.

Wi-Fi 6E offers the features and capabilities of Wi-Fi 6, including higher performance, lower latency, and faster data rates, extended into the 6 GHz band. The additional spectrum provides more airspace beyond existing 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi, resulting in increased bandwidth and less interference.

Last year, the FCC adopted rules that make 1,200 MHz of spectrum in the 6 GHz band available for unlicensed use in the United States, paving the way for the introduction of new devices with Wi-Fi 6E support.

EvilEvil
55 minutes ago at 07:51 am
I love how these rumor posts always feature mockups of iPhones without notches.
TheYayAreaLiving ?
TheYayAreaLiving ?
54 minutes ago at 07:52 am
Yay! Let the rumors and reports kick in for the new upcoming iPhone 14!!!

Finally! It’s about time. Apple needs to offer Wi-Fi 6E router too.
Benjamin Nabulsi
Benjamin Nabulsi
48 minutes ago at 07:57 am
Well, they better refresh Airport Extreme with 6E. The router market is a mess.
TheYayAreaLiving ?
TheYayAreaLiving ?
48 minutes ago at 07:57 am

No notch, no camera bump... it will be interesting to see how this plays out.
Also wonder what flagship color is going to be offered next year. Maybe we will finally see matte black and bronze iPhone?
beach bum
beach bum
46 minutes ago at 07:59 am

Also wonder what flagship color is going to be offered this year. Maybe we will finally see matte black and bronze iPHone?
Matte black will always be a classic and a winner, but bronze would also be interesting it's done right.
lazyrighteye
lazyrighteye
41 minutes ago at 08:04 am

Finally! It’s about time. Apple needs to offer Wi-Fi 6E router too.
Up until 2 years ago, I have always had Apple routers. Set up and management were stupid easy and they were rock solid. Then I moved into my current home and there were just too many dead spots for that AEBS to handle. Eventually, I upgraded from cable to fiber and from that AEBS to an Orib mesh scenario and it has been incredibly stable and cable is wicked fast. B ut the biggest win of all? Not having Comcast in my life. Truth.
