iPhone 14 Pro Display Panels Reveal New Pill-and-Hole Design Replacing Notch

Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 Pro models are widely rumored to feature new displays with a pill-shaped cutout and a hole for the Face ID sensors and front camera, respectively, and now a real-world look at this design has seemingly surfaced.



Front glass panels for all four iPhone 14 models have allegedly surfaced on Chinese social media website Weibo, as shared on Twitter by @SaranByte and reported by 9to5Mac. The panels reveal not only the rumored pill-and-hole design for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, but also slightly thinner bezels and a taller aspect ratio for those models.

As expected, the image also shows that the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max models will retain the same notch as iPhone 13 models.

While it is unclear if the image is legitimate, the front glass panels line up with all rumors that we have heard about iPhone 14 models so far, and similar leaks have occurred in the past. Last year, for example, MacRumors exclusively shared an image of front glass panels for all iPhone 13 models that proved to be accurate.

The pill-and-hole design for iPhone 14 Pro models has been reported by sources including display industry consultant Ross Young and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Other rumored iPhone 14 Pro features include a 48-megapixel rear camera, an upgraded front camera with autofocus, and more, with full details available in our iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro roundups.