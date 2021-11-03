A16 Bionic Chip in iPhone 14 Reportedly Set to Be Based on 4nm Process

The chip powering the next-generation iPhone will reportedly be based on a 4nm process, an even smaller process compared to the 5nm process used in the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups, according to a paywalled preview of an upcoming report from DigiTimes.
Last year, Apple adopted a 5nm process with the A14 Bionic chip in the latest iPad Air and the iPhone 12 lineup. With the iPhone 13, it used an enhanced iteration of the 5nm process. Looking towards the iPhone 14, Apple and its leading chip supplier, TSMC, are looking to adopt the 4nm process for the A16 Bionic, the likely name for the chip powering the next-generation iPhone.
The smaller processes reduce the chip's physical footprint and offer improved performance and enhanced energy efficiency. A report yesterday by The Information claimed that TSMC and Apple are facing technical challenges in producing a 3nm chip, possibly being a reason the iPhone 14 will feature a 4nm process instead.
Separate reports from earlier in the year have suggested that Apple has booked all of TSMC’s production capacity for the 3nm process, which could instead debut in the iPhone 15 and next-generation Apple silicon Mac computers in several years.
With the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro already released, we now await what Apple has in store for the iPhone 14. While we're still a little under a year away from its launch, rumors suggest that the iPhone 14 will feature one of the most significant iPhone redesigns of the past several years. Get caught up on the latest rumors about Apple's next-generation iPhone using our roundup.
We've seen a lot of teasers about the Beats Studio Buds over the past month since they first showed up in Apple's beta software updates, and today they're finally official. The Beats Studio Buds are available to order today in red, white, and black ahead of a June 24 ship date, and they're priced at $149.99.
The Studio Buds are the first Beats-branded earbuds to truly compete with AirPods...
Wednesday April 21, 2021 6:38 am PDT by Sami Fathi
Apple yesterday announced a completely redesigned 24-inch iMac with the M1 Apple silicon chip. The new iMac, the first major redesign of the Mac desktop computer since 2012, has several changes compared to the previous generation.
In the aftermath of the event, a few new features and tidbits may have slipped under the radar, so we’ve compiled this list of some of the less-talked-about...
YouTube is planning to stop supporting its YouTube app on the third-generation Apple TV models, where YouTube has long been available as a channel option.
A 9to5Mac reader received a message about the upcoming app discontinuation, which is set to take place in March.Starting early March, the YouTube app will no longer be available on Apple TV (3rd generation). You can still watch YouTube on...
Apple in October released completely redesigned 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models with edge-to-edge displays, no Home button, Face ID for authentication purposes, super fast processors, and slimmer, smaller bodies.
For people who are new to iPad or who are upgrading from an older model, we've compiled a list of some of the best iPad-related tips and tricks that are well worth checking out if...
We're just a few months away from when Apple is expected to reveal the 2021 iPhone, dubbed the "iPhone 13." In preparation for its launch, it has been pulling in shipments of different components needed to produce the new iPhones, according to a report from DigiTimes.
In years past, Apple released its latest iPhone lineup, alongside a new Apple Watch, during a September event at Apple Park....
Major camera upgrades coming to the iPhone 13 series are putting increased pressure on suppliers to meet Apple's demand for key lens components, according to a new DigiTimes report.
Apple has reportedly put Taiwan-based makers of voice coil motor (VCM) components on notice to increase their capacity by 30-40% in order to meet the company's demand, which is expected to outstrip the entire...
One of the key new features of macOS Monterey is the ability to AirPlay content to a Mac from other Apple devices, such as an iPhone, iPad, or another Mac. According to the macOS Monterey features page, AirPlay to Mac works works both wirelessly or wired using a USB cable, with Apple noting that a wired connection is useful when you want to ensure that there's no latency or don't have access to a ...
T-Mobile today confirmed that some of its data had been accessed without authorization in a breach that may impact more than 100 million of its users.
Over the weekend, T-Mobile began investigating a forum post that offered data from more than 100 million people. T-Mobile was not mentioned in that post, but the person selling the data told Motherboard that it had come from T-Mobile's...
Apple's embargo has lifted for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro reviews. In addition to our detailed review roundups for each device, we've rounded up over a dozen unboxing videos and first impressions below.
iPhone 12 in Blue on left and iPhone 12 Pro in Pacific Blue on right via Engadget Key new features of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro include a flat-edge design, 5G support, a much faster A14 ...
The iOS 12 beta appears to support adding a second face to the Face ID feature, allowing a second person to unlock an iPhone X without entering the passcode. This was discovered and later confirmed by multiple users on Reddit.
Ever since the iPhone X was released last September, Apple's Face ID authentication system has been restricted to recognizing a single person's face to unlock the iPhone ...