A16 Bionic Chip in iPhone 14 Reportedly Set to Be Based on 4nm Process

The chip powering the next-generation iPhone will reportedly be based on a 4nm process, an even smaller process compared to the 5nm process used in the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups, according to a paywalled preview of an upcoming report from DigiTimes.



Last year, Apple adopted a 5nm process with the A14 Bionic chip in the latest iPad Air and the ‌iPhone 12‌ lineup. With the ‌iPhone 13‌, it used an enhanced iteration of the 5nm process. Looking towards the iPhone 14, Apple and its leading chip supplier, TSMC, are looking to adopt the 4nm process for the A16 Bionic, the likely name for the chip powering the next-generation ‌iPhone‌.

The smaller processes reduce the chip's physical footprint and offer improved performance and enhanced energy efficiency. A report yesterday by The Information claimed that TSMC and Apple are facing technical challenges in producing a 3nm chip, possibly being a reason the ‌iPhone 14‌ will feature a 4nm process instead.

Separate reports from earlier in the year have suggested that Apple has booked all of TSMC’s production capacity for the 3nm process, which could instead debut in the ‌iPhone‌ 15 and next-generation Apple silicon Mac computers in several years.

With the ‌iPhone 13‌ and iPhone 13 Pro already released, we now await what Apple has in store for the ‌iPhone 14‌. While we're still a little under a year away from its launch, rumors suggest that the ‌iPhone 14‌ will feature one of the most significant ‌iPhone‌ redesigns of the past several years. Get caught up on the latest rumors about Apple's next-generation ‌iPhone‌ using our roundup.