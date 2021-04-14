Kuo: Next Year's iPhone Lineup Won't Include a Mini Model

Fans of smaller smartphones long hoped that Apple would introduce a smaller-sized iPhone with a modern design and features like Face ID. That wish came true with the iPhone 12 mini last year, and rumors suggest there will be an iPhone 13 mini this year as well, but the end of the line may be on the horizon for the 5.4-inch model.



In a research note shared with MacRumors today, reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the 2022 iPhone lineup will consist of four new models, including high-end 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch models and low-end 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch models.

"We predict that the new 2H22 iPhone will come in four models: the high-end 6.7" and 6.1", and the lower-end 6.7" and 6.1"," wrote Kuo.

If there is no so-called iPhone 14 mini next year, the iPhone SE would regain the title of smallest iPhone with its 4.7-inch display. However, the current iPhone SE is actually slightly larger than the 5.4-inch mini model due to having thicker bezels and a Touch ID home button. The iPhone SE also has only a single-lens rear camera and is equipped with an LCD screen, whereas the iPhone 12 mini has a superior OLED display.

In recent months, there have been numerous reports about the iPhone 12 mini experiencing lackluster sales relative to other iPhone 12 models, but there is no official data since Apple no longer reports iPhone unit sales. Apple retiring the 5.4-inch model next year would certainly suggest the device was not selling well enough to stick around.