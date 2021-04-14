Kuo: Next Year's iPhone Lineup Won't Include a Mini Model

by

Fans of smaller smartphones long hoped that Apple would introduce a smaller-sized iPhone with a modern design and features like Face ID. That wish came true with the iPhone 12 mini last year, and rumors suggest there will be an iPhone 13 mini this year as well, but the end of the line may be on the horizon for the 5.4-inch model.

iPhone mini wonder feature
In a research note shared with MacRumors today, reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the 2022 iPhone lineup will consist of four new models, including high-end 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch models and low-end 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch models.

"We predict that the new 2H22 iPhone will come in four models: the high-end 6.7" and 6.1", and the lower-end 6.7" and 6.1"," wrote Kuo.

If there is no so-called iPhone 14 mini next year, the iPhone SE would regain the title of smallest iPhone with its 4.7-inch display. However, the current iPhone SE is actually slightly larger than the 5.4-inch mini model due to having thicker bezels and a Touch ID home button. The iPhone SE also has only a single-lens rear camera and is equipped with an LCD screen, whereas the iPhone 12 mini has a superior OLED display.

In recent months, there have been numerous reports about the iPhone 12 mini experiencing lackluster sales relative to other iPhone 12 models, but there is no official data since Apple no longer reports iPhone unit sales. Apple retiring the 5.4-inch model next year would certainly suggest the device was not selling well enough to stick around.

Top Rated Comments

jclardy Avatar
jclardy
1 hour ago at 06:15 am
By that time I suspect the Mini will become the SE. They'll just drop screen quality/camera options and the price as well.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
snowatom Avatar
snowatom
52 minutes ago at 06:24 am
I have the mini, and absolutely love it, I believe it will survive. Maybe not as an iPhone mini, but as an iPhone SE 4gen. They have spend to much making smaller inside components just to remove it after only two years.

Power to the mini ?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Populus Avatar
Populus
1 hour ago at 06:14 am
Yeah, I’ve read it on your previous post about 2022 iPhone lineup. And, plain and simple, that sucks. If at least Apple retained an iPhone with a size under 6”, like 5.6” or 5.8” (just like the old lineup), it would be okay. But at 6.1” and 6.7” I’m sorry but that’s very difficult to handle with one hand.

So yeah, this 2021 I will buy, in theory, my last iPhone, one that I hope it to last many, many years. I will replace the battery or even the screen if I have to during it’s lifespan. The only thing I pray for, is having Touch ID under the screen.

I wish Apple releases a new iPhone SE recycling this design in 2023 or 2024.

EDIT: Grammar.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
coachgq Avatar
coachgq
55 minutes ago at 06:20 am

wasn't this already part of another post?
Yes, but macrumors must have a personal vendetta against the mini.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacFather Avatar
MacFather
50 minutes ago at 06:25 am
Good old days.

Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
navier Avatar
navier
44 minutes ago at 06:32 am

Yes, but macrumors must have a personal vendetta against the mini.
So much of this. I don’t get the hate that it seems it’s at personal level.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
