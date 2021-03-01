Kuo: Some 2022 iPhones to Abandon Notch in Favor of Punch-Hole Display Design

At least some 2022 iPhone models will abandon the notch and switch to a "punch-hole display design" instead, similar to Samsung's recent high-end Galaxy smartphones, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today in a research note obtained by MacRumors.



Kuo said the punch-hole display design will be adopted by high-end 2022 iPhones at a minimum, and if production yields are good enough, all 2022 iPhone models may use this design. Kuo did not provide any further details as to how Apple would house Face ID components without the notch, should the facial recognition system continue to be used.

Apple is rumored to adopt under-display Touch ID on at least some future iPhones, while Chinese smartphone maker ZTE recently showed off an under-display 3D facial recognition system, so perhaps Apple will explore a similar solution.

Kuo also said the front camera on 2022 iPhone models will feature autofocus.