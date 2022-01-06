Leaker Says iPhone 14 Pro to Feature Pill-Shaped Camera Cutout With Face ID Under the Display

iPhone 14 Pro models will feature a pill-shaped camera cutout at the top of the display, with the notch removed, according to leaker @dylandkt on Twitter, who has proven to be a reliable source of Apple-related rumors over the last year or so. To accommodate this change, the leaker said Face ID hardware will be moved under the display.



While it has been widely rumored that iPhone 14 Pro models would not have a notch, this is the first time we've heard about the possibility of a pill-shaped camera cutout at the top of the display instead of a circular hole-punch cutout.

Face ID moving under the display has also previously been rumored by display industry consultant Ross Young, who has also proven to be a reliable source of display-related information for future Apple products.

I am able to corroborate information regarding a hole punch camera for the pro models of the iPhone 14. Face ID hardware will be placed under the display. As a reassurance to any concerns, the functionality of these sensors have not been negatively affected by this change. — Dylan (@dylandkt) January 6, 2022 Pill shaped is what I am hearing. — Dylan (@dylandkt) January 6, 2022

