Leaker Says iPhone 14 Pro to Feature Pill-Shaped Camera Cutout With Face ID Under the Display

by

iPhone 14 Pro models will feature a pill-shaped camera cutout at the top of the display, with the notch removed, according to leaker @dylandkt on Twitter, who has proven to be a reliable source of Apple-related rumors over the last year or so. To accommodate this change, the leaker said Face ID hardware will be moved under the display.

iPhone 14 Mock Feature Pruple 2
While it has been widely rumored that iPhone 14 Pro models would not have a notch, this is the first time we've heard about the possibility of a pill-shaped camera cutout at the top of the display instead of a circular hole-punch cutout.

Face ID moving under the display has also previously been rumored by display industry consultant Ross Young, who has also proven to be a reliable source of display-related information for future Apple products.


More details to follow…

Related Roundup: iPhone 14
Tag: dylandkt

Top Rated Comments

TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
16 minutes ago at 07:26 am
Just bring under the screen fingerprint Touch ID, please.

Also, Bring this design to the iPhone. End of iPhone 14. Next!



Attachment Image
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ProVideo Avatar
ProVideo
19 minutes ago at 07:23 am
Bring back Touch ID.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jcswim312 Avatar
jcswim312
20 minutes ago at 07:22 am
This is awesome!

I’m glad that the front facing camera is going to be built into the screen and take up less space on this year’s iPhone

That will allow Apple to put more useful information in the status bar on the top of the iPhone

I’m definitely planning on getting the iPhone 14 once it’s released this September
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sw1tcher Avatar
sw1tcher
9 minutes ago at 07:33 am

Bring back Touch ID.
This. They can put it in the side power button like with the iPad Air
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
RickDEGH Avatar
RickDEGH
18 minutes ago at 07:24 am
We’ve heard you, next!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kylo83 Avatar
Kylo83
16 minutes ago at 07:26 am
Amazing now remove the home bar for a nice screen without annoying things there
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

ipad pro carrier subsidies

Verizon and T-Mobile Discontinue iPad Rebate Program Following Widespread Customer Complaints [Updated]

Monday January 3, 2022 5:02 am PST by
Verizon and T-Mobile have discontinued their iPad rebate program in partnership with Apple following widespread customer complaints that the program was ineffective, flawed, and rarely worked as intended. In recent weeks, complaints from customers have emerged across social media regarding Verizon's and T-Mobile's rebate programs. If it worked according to plan, the program would give...
Read Full Article56 comments
iPhone 14 Mock Roundup 2

Gurman: iPhone 14 Models Without Notch, Redesigned MacBook Air With M2 Chip, and More to Launch in 2022

Sunday January 2, 2022 6:34 am PST by
In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reiterated his expectations for new Apple products in 2022, including the iPhone 14 series, a redesigned MacBook Air with an M2 chip, an iPad Pro with wireless charging, and more. Gurman said at least some iPhone 14 models launching later this year will feature a hole-punch display design, as we've heard from other...
Read Full Article160 comments
Pro Display XDR Blue

Apple's New Standalone Monitor Could Be Around Half the Price of the Pro Display XDR

Monday January 3, 2022 2:24 am PST by
Apple's rumored new consumer-oriented standalone monitor could appear this year and come in at around the $2,500 price mark, based on comments made by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Writing in his first "Power On" newsletter of 2022, Gurman says the new monitor is "destined to be about half the price of the Pro Display XDR," which he's "hoping" launches sometime this year. Speaking of Macs and...
Read Full Article301 comments
intel core 12th generation mobile

Intel Says New Core i9 Processor for Laptops is Faster Than Apple's M1 Max Chip

Tuesday January 4, 2022 1:49 pm PST by
Intel today unveiled new 12th-generation Core processors suitable for laptops, and as part of the announcement, it claimed that the new Core i9 is not only faster than Apple's M1 Max chip in the 16-inch MacBook Pro, but is the fastest mobile processor ever. The new Core i9 features a 14-core CPU with six performance cores and eight efficiency cores, while the 10-core M1 Max chip has eight...
Read Full Article426 comments
AirPods Pro Gen 3 Mock Feature

Kuo: AirPods Pro 2 to Feature Lossless Support and Sound-Emitting Charging Case

Sunday January 2, 2022 3:23 am PST by
Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro will feature support for Lossless audio and a charging case that can emit a sound for location tracking purposes, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a note to investors, seen by MacRumors, Kuo explained that the second-generation AirPods Pro will feature new selling points that will lead to strong demand, including support for Apple Lossless...
Read Full Article167 comments
apple celebrates m1 year

Apple Engineers Celebrate End of First Year of Apple Silicon Transition With Special T-Shirt

Monday January 3, 2022 6:31 am PST by
Apple is gifting engineers and staffers who worked on the M1 chip a unique t-shirt to commemorate the end of the first year of the Mac's transition to Apple Silicon, according to an image shared on Twitter by an Apple engineer. Andy Boretto, who works at Apple as a senior software engineer, tweeted an image of a special t-shirt with the M1 chip and its accompanying glow, alongside a card...
Read Full Article63 comments
applegoogle

Google Basically Pays Apple to Stay Out of the Search Engine Business, Class Action Lawsuit Alleges

Wednesday January 5, 2022 3:02 am PST by
Apple has an agreement with Google that it won't develop its own internet search engine so long as Google pays it to remain the default option in Safari, a new class action alleges. Filed in a California court earlier this week against Apple, Google, and their respective CEOs, the lawsuit alleges the two companies have a non-compete agreement in the internet search business that violates US...
Read Full Article207 comments
apple logo cash feature

Apple Briefly Becomes World's First $3 Trillion Company

Monday January 3, 2022 10:44 am PST by
Apple briefly became the world's first $3 trillion company today based on market capitalization, which is the total value of all of the company's outstanding shares. The milestone came after Apple's stock price rose over 40% in the last year. The impressive feat, which Apple achieved when its stock price reached the $182.86 mark during intraday trading, came just over 16 months after Apple be...
Read Full Article270 comments
alpine wireless carplay 11 inch

Add Wireless CarPlay to Your Vehicle With Alpine's New 11-Inch Screen That Hovers Over the Dashboard

Wednesday January 5, 2022 6:07 am PST by
For those interested in adding wireless CarPlay to their vehicle on an aftermarket basis, Alpine today introduced its next-generation Halo receiver with an 11-inch capacitive touchscreen that hovers over the dashboard. Despite having such a large screen, the receiver has a single-DIN chassis, allowing it to be installed in a wide range of vehicles. Alpine's previous Halo receiver was limited ...
Read Full Article120 comments