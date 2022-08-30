iPhone 14 Rumors: No Sierra Blue, No Titanium Model, Stronger MagSafe Magnets, and More

As we inch closer and closer to Apple's "Far Out" event in a little over one week, more details about the upcoming iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are beginning to emerge, with the latest batch of alleged details laying out final expectations for the colors, performance, features, and more of the upcoming iPhones.



The latest rumors come from the user "yeux1122" on the Korean blog Naver, who cites a "US developer source" as the origin of the information. In two separate posts (1, 2), the account lays out alleged information on the colors of the upcoming iPhone lineup and details relating to features such as MagSafe, performance, and more.



Colors: No More Sierra Blue

According to the account, Apple will no longer offer a blue color option for its high-end ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ lineup, including Sierra Blue introduced with the iPhone 13 Pro last year. Instead, in contradiction to existing rumors, the account claims the upcoming high-end iPhones will come in dark purple, silver, gold, graphite, and green. Here's how the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ color lineup will compare to the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ series, according to this rumor:





iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max Graphite

Silver

Gold

Sierra Blue

Alpine Green



iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max Graphite

Silver

Gold

Purple

Green

For the lower-end ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14‌ Max, Apple will largely stick with the same colors as the iPhone 13 and ‌iPhone 13‌ mini, except for pink, according to a post by the "yeux1122" account today.





iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 Midnight

Starlight

Blue

PRODUCT(RED)

Pink

Green



iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max Midnight

Starlight

Blue

Red

Purple

Green

‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ color rumors have been rather confusing in the last several weeks, with the initial rumor of a purple ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ coming from an unverified source. Alleged images of ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ dummy units, including a dark purple option, leaked last week. Those images, however, included a blue color option, strikingly similar to Pacific Blue from the iPhone 12 Pro series and in direct contrast to today's rumor.



No High-End Titanium Model

Early rumors suggested Apple would offer a high-end pricey "titanium" model of the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌, featuring tougher and more premium materials. According to today's rumor, while Apple had tested a titanium model of the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌, it concluded that it was too expensive and difficult to mass produce and would not be offered as an option to customers.



Stronger MagSafe and New Battery Acccesory

The ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ will have stronger ‌MagSafe‌ magnets, making them stronger for attaching accessories alongside a new "exclusive battery accessory," according to the user "yeux1122."

Apple introduced ‌MagSafe‌ on the ‌iPhone‌ with the ‌iPhone 12‌ but made no drastic changes to the ‌MagSafe‌ system with the ‌iPhone 13‌. While it's unclear what the post refers to as an "exclusive battery accessory," it could be referencing an updated MagSafe Battery Pack for the new ‌iPhone‌ lineup.



A16 Has Improved Heat Managment

The A16 Bionic chip expected to power the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max is expected to feature performance improvements over the A15 Bionic chip in the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌, but alongside faster performance, it will also have improved thermal management, according to the latest rumor.

The rumor suggests that Apple can improve performance thanks to a new way it will handle the heat and thermal management on the ‌iPhone‌. The new details come amid past rumors suggesting that Apple may be planning to adopt a vapor thermal chamber for high-end iPhone 14 models.

The ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max will feature the all-new A16 Bionic chip, while the ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14‌ Max will retain the A15 Bionic chip from the ‌iPhone 13‌.



No 2TB Storage Option, Lineup Still Starts at 128GB

Lining up with predictions from analysts, the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ lineup will still start at 128GB despite a rumored increase in price. Rumors initially suggested the iPhone 14 Pro would start with a higher 256GB storage option to compensate for a rumored price hike, but that no longer seems to be the case. Both analyst estimates and today's rumor suggest a starting configuration of 128GB, alongside a higher starting price.

Also related to storage options, a rumor had claimed that the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ could come in a massive 2TB storage option, but that is seemingly not going to be the case according to the information shared today. Like the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max, the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ lineup will top out at 1TB of storage.