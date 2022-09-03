iPhone 14 Pro's Always-On Display Behavior in iOS 16 Allegedly Revealed Days Ahead of Unveiling

by

The iPhone 14 Pro will feature unique behavior on the Lock Screen and significant changes to the status bar thanks to its always-on display, according to a source that spoke to MacRumors.

iphone 14 pro always on display 3
The source behind the latest wave of information was responsible for the bombshell leak earlier this week that claimed the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌'s display cutouts will appear to have a single, unified "pill" at the top of the display, rather than two distinct cutouts.

According to new information from the source shared exclusively with MacRumors, iOS 16's Lock Screen will directly interact with the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌'s always-on display, featuring integration with notifications and the depth effect and colors of wallpapers.

iphone 14 pro always on display 1
The ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌'s status bar will also purportedly see changes as a result of the increased amount of usable space at the top of the display, moving the cellular signal indictor to the left and re-implementing the full-width battery status bar on the Lock Screen and notification center when the device is locked.

iphone 14 pro always on display 2
The source shared several graphics allegedly based on information from Apple that illustrate some of the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌'s software changes on the MacRumors forums and has since provided further information. The ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ will apparently feature the following features and specific changes:

  • The background of Lock Screen wallpapers with a depth effect will be removed and fully darkened when the display is in its always-on mode, while the foreground will be dimmed. In addition, the foreground will be tinted with color and feature edge highlights depending on user customization.
  • Widgets will be visible on the always-on display but will fade in and out at set intervals, unnoticeable to the user, to prevent OLED burn-in.
  • Content shown on the always-on Lock Screen and the full-illuminated Lock Screen must be configured in the same way and cannot be separated, meaning that they have to share the same wallpaper, color choices, fonts, and widgets. The core visual elements of the always-on display itself can be independently customized.
  • Notifications will be part of the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌'s always-on display experience, and like on the normal Lock Screen, notifications will roll in from the bottom one at a time and remain subtly visible for 10 seconds. Once the display is woken up, the notifications will animate from the bottom and proceed to the user-defined setting of how notifications are presented on the Lock Screen (such as count, stack, or list).
  • Apple may also allow users to enable a notification counter at the bottom of the always-on display.

Apple is also said to be planning to release an update, such as iOS 16.0.1 or 16.1, soon after the launch of the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ that will include fixes for issues with the device’s always-on display and wallpapers. While the company is now in the feature’s final stages of development, it is reportedly still encountering bugs and is scrambling software engineers from different teams, including the Apple Watch, to finish the always-on display experience before launch.

The ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ lineup is expected to be revealed at the Apple's "Far out" event on Wednesday, September 7. The iPhone 14 and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ are likely to be available for pre-order on Friday, September 9, and start arriving to customers on Friday, September 16.

Related Roundup: iPhone 14 Pro

Popular Stories

iPhone 14 Pro Long Pill Status Indicator Feature

iPhone 14 Pro's Large Pill-Shaped Cutout Will Display Camera and Microphone Privacy Indicators

Wednesday August 31, 2022 2:47 pm PDT by
The large pill-shaped combination cutout that's planned for the iPhone 14 Pro models will display privacy indicators for the microphone and the camera, according to a source that shared details on the MacRumors forums. Apple is planning to replace the notch on the iPhone 14 Pro models with two separate pill-shaped and hole-punch cutouts that will house the TrueDepth camera system hardware...
Read Full Article222 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Lineup Feature Purple

iPhone 14 Rumors: No Sierra Blue, No Titanium Model, Stronger MagSafe Magnets, and More

Tuesday August 30, 2022 6:49 am PDT by
As we inch closer and closer to Apple's "Far Out" event in a little over one week, more details about the upcoming iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are beginning to emerge, with the latest batch of alleged details laying out final expectations for the colors, performance, features, and more of the upcoming iPhones. The latest rumors come from the user "yeux1122" on the Korean blog Naver, who...
Read Full Article145 comments
iPhone 14 Dummies Single Pill Feature

Rumor: iPhone 14 Pro Display Cutouts Could Appear as a Single Wide Pill Shape When Turned On

Wednesday August 31, 2022 7:51 am PDT by
Update: Well-connected Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman has since corroborated this rumor, saying the cutouts on the iPhone 14 Pro will look like "one wide pill." It's been almost 12 months since rumors first suggested that Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 Pro models will feature both hole-punch and pill-shaped cutouts near the top of the display. While this design detail has since been corroborate...
Read Full Article166 comments
maxresdefault

Samsung Throws Shade at Apple Ahead of iPhone 14 Launch: 'This Innovation Is Not Coming Soon to an iPhone Near You'

Thursday September 1, 2022 1:35 pm PDT by
In a new ad, Samsung is throwing shade toward the lack of "innovation" on the iPhone while promoting features such as a 108-megapixel camera and 100x "Space Zoom" available in its latest devices. The ad, titled "Buckle Up," is aimed toward current iPhone users and promotes the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the new Z Flip 4, and features not available to iPhone customers. "Buckle up for Apple's latest...
Read Full Article452 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Long Pill Status Indicator Feature

Privacy Indicators on iPhone 14 Pro's Pill-Shaped Cutout Will Be Brighter Than Rest of Display, Similar to Mac Camera LED

Thursday September 1, 2022 9:27 am PDT by
Last minute rumors have suggested that the two planned cutouts on the iPhone 14 Pro will be displayed as a single large pill-shaped cutout, with Apple also using that space for the green and orange camera and microphone privacy indicators. The privacy indicator information comes from a source on the MacRumors forums who appears to have inside knowledge on what the display will look like. The ...
Read Full Article68 comments
ios 16 lock screen feature

iOS 16 Is Finished, But You Can't Download It Yet

Wednesday August 31, 2022 3:10 am PDT by
Apple has completed work on the first version of iOS 16, even though it is not yet publicly available, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In a recent report, Gurman said that Apple engineers wrapped up development of the initial version of iOS 16 a couple of weeks ago. This likely means that Apple has few to no major new features or changes planned for the remaining iOS 16 betas and will...
Read Full Article