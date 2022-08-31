'iPhone 14 Plus' Rumored as Actual Name of Standard 6.7-Inch Model

Apple is expected to announce four new iPhone 14 models at its September 7 event, including a standard 6.7-inch model that has been widely referred to as the "iPhone 14 Max" in rumors. However, the device could actually end up having a different name.



According to a photo of an alleged iPhone case from Apple, shared by Twitter user "Tommy Boi," the new 6.7-inch model might actually be named the "iPhone 14 Plus" instead. This would result in the lineup consisting of a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus, 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Of course, a photo like this could be easily photoshopped, but the "iPhone 14 Plus" name is still a possibility even if the leak is fake. The name "iPhone 14 Plus" could help to distinguish the device from the iPhone 14 Pro Max, and make it clear that the device is not a maxed-out model in terms of specs despite having a large 6.7-inch display.

Apple last used "Plus" branding for the iPhone 8 Plus in 2017. Since then, Apple has used "Max" branding for its largest-sized iPhones, including the iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

An argument can still be made in favor of the "iPhone 14 Max" name, as Apple selling an iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max alongside an iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max would certainly provide some consistency. We'll ultimately have to wait and see which names Apple announces at its event just seven days from now.

As for the source, Tommy Boi accurately leaked some of Apple's new iPhone case colors last year, but it's unclear if the cases were authentic or replicas.