'iPhone 14 Plus' Rumored as Actual Name of Standard 6.7-Inch Model

by

Apple is expected to announce four new iPhone 14 models at its September 7 event, including a standard 6.7-inch model that has been widely referred to as the "iPhone 14 Max" in rumors. However, the device could actually end up having a different name.

iPhone 14 Plus case
According to a photo of an alleged iPhone case from Apple, shared by Twitter user "Tommy Boi," the new 6.7-inch model might actually be named the "iPhone 14 Plus" instead. This would result in the lineup consisting of a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus, 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Of course, a photo like this could be easily photoshopped, but the "iPhone 14 Plus" name is still a possibility even if the leak is fake. The name "iPhone 14 Plus" could help to distinguish the device from the iPhone 14 Pro Max, and make it clear that the device is not a maxed-out model in terms of specs despite having a large 6.7-inch display.

Apple last used "Plus" branding for the iPhone 8 Plus in 2017. Since then, Apple has used "Max" branding for its largest-sized iPhones, including the iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

An argument can still be made in favor of the "iPhone 14 Max" name, as Apple selling an iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max alongside an iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max would certainly provide some consistency. We'll ultimately have to wait and see which names Apple announces at its event just seven days from now.

As for the source, Tommy Boi accurately leaked some of Apple's new iPhone case colors last year, but it's unclear if the cases were authentic or replicas.

Related Roundup: iPhone 14

Popular Stories

iPhone 14 Pro Lineup Feature Purple

iPhone 14 Rumors: No Sierra Blue, No Titanium Model, Stronger MagSafe Magnets, and More

Tuesday August 30, 2022 6:49 am PDT by
As we inch closer and closer to Apple's "Far Out" event in a little over one week, more details about the upcoming iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are beginning to emerge, with the latest batch of alleged details laying out final expectations for the colors, performance, features, and more of the upcoming iPhones. The latest rumors come from the user "yeux1122" on the Korean blog Naver, who...
Read Full Article136 comments
iPhone 14 Lineup Feature Purple

Kuo: Apple Has Completed Hardware Tests for iPhone 14 Satellite Connectivity, But Launch Depends on Partners

Monday August 29, 2022 9:05 am PDT by
Apple is indeed working on satellite connectivity for the iPhone 14 and completed hardware tests for the feature ahead of mass production, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo says that Apple has the hardware support for satellite connectivity, but whether the iPhone 14 will support satellite communications depends on "whether Apple and operators can settle the business model." The...
Read Full Article99 comments
apple watch series 7 mystery

'Apple Watch Pro' Rumored to Feature Larger 47mm Case Size With Flat Display

Saturday August 27, 2022 9:33 am PDT by
The so-called "Apple Watch Pro" will feature a larger 47mm case size, according to a report today from Japanese website Mac Otakara. By comparison, the Apple Watch Series 7 is available in 41mm and 45mm case sizes. A larger 47mm case size would result in the Apple Watch Pro having a larger display, which could measure in at 1.99 inches diagonally. The report, citing information received...
Read Full Article359 comments
top stories 27aug2022

Top Stories: Apple Event Announced, iPadOS 16 Officially Delayed, and More

Saturday August 27, 2022 6:00 am PDT by
Mark your calendars! Apple has officially announced that it will be holding a media event on Wednesday, September 7, where we're expecting to see the iPhone 14 and additional announcements. The uncharacteristically early official announcement two weeks ahead of time may be due to this marking the return of standalone in-person media events for the first time in almost three years. Other news ...
Read Full Article8 comments
apple watch series 7 aluminum colors yellowbg

Rumor Claims Apple Watch 'Pro' Won't Be Compatible With Older Watch Bands [Updated]

Monday August 29, 2022 7:16 am PDT by
A new rumor suggests that Apple's upcoming Apple Watch "Pro" will not be compatible with existing Apple Watch bands, meaning customers who opt for the new high-end Apple Watch will also be required to purchase new bands rather than using bands they may already have. Apple is widely expected to announce a new high-end Apple Watch "Pro" during its upcoming "Far Out" event on Wednesday,...
Read Full Article145 comments
14 inch macbook pro deal blue

Deals: MacBook Pro Hits New Record Low Prices at $400 Off

Monday August 29, 2022 6:44 am PDT by
Amazon is kicking off this week with new all-time low prices on a few models of the 2021 MacBook Pro. These sales offer up to $400 off Apple's MacBook Pro in both 14-inch and 16-inch display sizes. 14-inch MacBook Pro For the 14-inch MacBook Pro, only the 10-core M1 Pro/1TB SSD model is on sale at $2,099.00, down from $2,499.00. This beats the previous low price by $100 and is now the best...
Read Full Article28 comments