Kuo: iPhone 14 Pro's Larger Camera Bump Due to New 48MP Camera System

The increased size of the iPhone 14 Pro and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max's rear camera array is due to all-new 48-megapixel Wide camera systems, according to reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.



In a tweet, Kuo responded to leaked schematics recently shared by Max Weinbach. The schematics showed that the rear camera plateau of the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ models will increase by about five percent in each dimension, increasing from a width of 35.01mm to 36.73mm and a height of 36.24mm to 38.21mm. The bump itself is also set to protrude further from the device, increasing from 3.60mm on the iPhone 13 Pro to 4.17mm on the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌.

Kuo said that "the main reason for the larger and more prominent camera bump" is due to "upgrading the rear camera to 48MP." He added that the diagonal length of the iPhone's contact image sensor (CIS) is set to increase by to 25 to 35 percent with the jump to 48MP. Likewise, the height of the camera's lens system will increase by five to ten percent.

Along with the replacement of the notch with a new, pill and hole-punch TrueDepth camera array design, the 48MP Wide camera is among the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌'s most widely rumored features, having been repeatedly mentioned by Kuo, Taiwanese research firm TrendForce, and Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu.

The 48MP camera system is expected to be limited to the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ models and allow for 8K video recording, offering a significant upgrade over the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌'s 12MP camera and 4K video recording capabilities. High-resolution 8K videos recorded with the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ are also said to be be suitable for viewing on Apple's long-rumored AR/VR headset.

Kuo has previously said that he believes that the camera quality of the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ models will "elevate mobile phone camera photography to a new level."