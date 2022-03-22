iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max Schematics Reveal Larger Camera Bump and Thicker Overall Design

by

Newly surfaced detailed schematics for the iPhone 14 Pro and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max have been shared online by Max Weinbach, revealing that Apple's upcoming high-end iPhones could feature a more prominent camera bump and a thicker overall design.

iPhone 14 Mock pill and hole thumb
Last week, more basic schematics for the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ were shared, but the ones shared by Weinbach are more detailed and offer measurements for the upcoming iPhones. According to the schematics, the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max will measure 77.58 mm in width, slightly smaller than the iPhone 13 Pro Max at 78.1 mm. Also, according to the schematics, the ‌‌iPhone 14 Pro‌‌ Max will be nearly identical to the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max in height, measuring at 160.7 mm compared to 160.8 mm.

iphone 14 pro max weinbach
In thickness, the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max will measure 7.85 mm, slightly thicker than the current high-end iPhone, which measures just 7.65 mm. With the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max, Apple considerably increased the size of the camera plateau on the back compared to the iPhone 12 Pro. In 2022, Apple is looking to repeat a similar trend.

The current camera bump on the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max is just 3.60 mm tall, according to guidelines created by Apple for accessory makers to follow. According to the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max schematics shared by Weinbach, the camera bump on the 2022 high-end ‌iPhone‌ will be 4.17 mm thick. The camera plateau itself on the back of the ‌‌iPhone‌‌ will also increase in size by about 5% in each dimension, going from the current width of 35.01 mm to 36.73 mm and height of 36.24 mm to 38.21 mm.

Weinbach today also shared schematics for the smaller ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌. According to those schematics, the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ is nearly identical to the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ in width at just 71.45 mm vs. 71.5 mm. The ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ in height will also be essentially unchanged compared to the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌, measuring 147.46 mm vs. 147.5 mm. Like the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max, the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ will also feature a more prominent camera bump measuring 4.17 mm compared to the current 3.60 mm.

iphone 14 pro weinbach
Initial renders alleged to be the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max, shared days ahead of the iPhone 13's launch by leaker Jon Prosser, revealed a design with no camera bump, but instead showed the lenses, LED flash, and LiDAR Scanner flush with the rear glass. Prosser's renders also showed circular volume buttons, reminiscent of the ‌iPhone‌ 4.

Neither of those two design elements will seemingly come true, according to the schematics shared by Weinbach and last week by 91Mobiles. As is always the case, however, Apple's plans can always change, and rumors should be taken with a grain of salt.

iphone 14 render jon prosser

‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max renders by leaker ‌Jon Prosser‌ shared in September 2021

Rumors regarding the iPhone 14 lineup are still in their early stages; however, rumors confidently suggest that Apple will remove the notch on the high-end 2022 iPhones in favor of a pill-shaped and circular cutout.

Earlier rumors thought that the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ would feature a single pill-shaped intrusion at the top of the display. Rumors, however, have since become more coherent in revealing Apple is planning both a pill-shaped and circular cutout to be featured at the top of the display. According to rumors, the two cutouts will not be centered with the display but instead off-axis, as seen below.
iphone 14 pro display schematics

As the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max gain a pill-shaped and circular cutout, the two lower-end ‌iPhone 14‌ models are rumored to still feature the same notch as the ‌iPhone 13‌. Current information suggests that Apple is looking to further differentiate its "Pro" iPhones from its lower-end models.

Alongside giving the high-end variants a new front display design, they could also be the only ones to get improved performance. Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said that only the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will gain the A16 Bionic chip, while the two remaining ‌iPhone 14‌ models will retain the A15 chip from the ‌iPhone 13‌.

We're also expecting a wide array of camera improvements across the entire ‌iPhone 14‌ lineup, along with the possibility of a new titanium case option, a possible vapor chamber thermal system on the high-end models, and more. For a complete and comprehensive rundown of all ‌iPhone 14‌ rumors so far, see our roundup.

Top Rated Comments

HeavenDynamic Avatar
HeavenDynamic
59 minutes ago at 07:32 am
This is getting ridiculous.
Score: 16 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
57 minutes ago at 07:34 am
The overall thickness of the iPhone and camera bump itself does not bother me as long we see an excellent battery life and upgraded cameras. It's worth dealing with the thickness.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MoogRumours Avatar
MoogRumours
58 minutes ago at 07:33 am
wobble wobble wobble
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ThisBougieLife Avatar
ThisBougieLife
31 minutes ago at 08:00 am
iPhone 17 camera bump:



Attachment Image
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dannyyankou Avatar
dannyyankou
49 minutes ago at 07:42 am
Developers are still going to have to build their apps as if there was a notch anyway so the pill and cutout barely makes a difference.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dazlicous Avatar
dazlicous
49 minutes ago at 07:42 am
Give me the notch over that silly pill and hole
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

