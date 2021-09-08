Display Analyst Concurs That iPhone 14 Pro Models Likely to Feature Under-Display Face ID

by

We're still a week away from the launch of the iPhone 13, but rumors about the next-generation iPhone 14 models are already circulating and have picked up this week.

iPhone 14 Hole Punch Feature
We've been hearing about a no-notch hole-punch display design since March, which was reiterated this morning by leaker Jon Prosser. Apple is expected to ditch the notch in favor of a hole-punch camera, and to facilitate that design, display analyst Ross Young says that Apple is also working on an under-display Face ID feature.

Young first shared his predictions for under-display Face ID in June, but highlighted them again today following the earlier ‌iPhone‌ 14 leaks. According to Young, Apple is working on under-display Face ID for the ‌iPhone‌ 14 Pro and Pro Max models.


Given that the ‌iPhone‌ 14 models are still under development, under display Face ID has not been finalized and could still be scrapped, and in that situation, Apple would likely be forced to revert to a notch-style design. If we don't see under-display Face ID in 2022, it could instead come in 2023.


Young has also been unclear on whether Apple will implement under-display Touch ID or under-display Face ID and while both could be possibilities and have been rumored, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said in late August that Apple is more invested in Face ID and wants to implement under-display Face ID capabilities rather than returning to ‌Touch ID‌.

Young believes that the notchless design will be limited to the Pro models, which is also something that we've heard from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The other ‌iPhone‌ models may continue to feature a notch design.

In addition to a notchless front design, Prosser claims the ‌iPhone‌ 14 models are going to feature a thicker rear chassis that eliminates the camera bump, making the camera flush with the ‌iPhone‌'s body for the first time in years, which is the first that we've heard of concerning a rear camera design.

Round buttons, a titanium frame, and redesigned speaker and microphone grilles are also possibilities.

Prior ‌iPhone‌ 14 rumors have suggested that Apple is doing away with the smallest 5.4-inch ‌iPhone‌ as the iPhone 12 mini has proven to be surprisingly unpopular with users. Instead, rumors suggest that we're going to get two 6.1-inch iPhones and two 6.7-inch iPhones, which would amount to an ‌iPhone‌ 14, an ‌iPhone‌ 14 Max, an ‌iPhone‌ 14 Pro, and an ‌iPhone‌ 14 Pro Max.

Top Rated Comments

LarrySW Avatar
LarrySW
33 minutes ago at 01:42 pm

That's it, waiting until next year. My XR is getting tired though.
Why stop there? Wait for the 15 that will be rumored a year from now. And then wait for the 16 and then the 17 and so on.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Oohara Avatar
Oohara
30 minutes ago at 01:45 pm
If we get a notch redesign for this year, even if it just becomes a bit smaller, no way will they redesign again for next year. I also have trouble seeing them adapting such a prominent design choice as the pimple from other brands.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iamgalt Avatar
iamgalt
39 minutes ago at 01:37 pm
Can we at least wait for iPhone 12s/13 to be presented first?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
yaxomoxay Avatar
yaxomoxay
23 minutes ago at 01:52 pm

The timing on all of these are suspicious, as though someone is trying to manipulate Apple stock.

If you say this enough times every year, it will eventually come true.

Apple just needs to ditch Face ID. Years later and it's still not great technology on my 12 Pro (I still have face scans fail and I have turned off requiring attention). This is especially true during a global pandemic that will likely be around for years. What's wrong with just picking up your phone and having it unlock because you're holding it? Just make the entire display Touch ID compatible. Face ID has always felt gimmicky to me. Sure, it's secure, but it's not the ideal way to use it. Then we don't have to worry about all of these compromises with under display areas that don't look right and are probably going to be expensive to engineer and manufacture.
For me TouchID was awful. It barely worked, and I had different models. FaceID is much better, especially at the gym.

Also, FaceID allows for notifications to become readable without having to unlock your phone, something that would be impossible with TouchID.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macduke Avatar
macduke
27 minutes ago at 01:49 pm
The timing on all of these are suspicious, as though someone is trying to manipulate Apple stock.

If you say this enough times every year, it will eventually come true.

Apple just needs to ditch Face ID. Years later and it's still not great technology on my 12 Pro (I still have face scans fail and I have turned off requiring attention). This is especially true during a global pandemic that will likely be around for years. What's wrong with just picking up your phone and having it unlock because you're holding it? Just make the entire display Touch ID compatible. Face ID has always felt gimmicky to me. Sure, it's secure, but it's not the ideal way to use it. Then we don't have to worry about all of these compromises with under display areas that don't look right and are probably going to be expensive to engineer and manufacture.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dannyyankou Avatar
dannyyankou
8 minutes ago at 02:08 pm
I might be in the minority, but hole punch camera is more annoying than the notch. With a hole punch, there’s content around it, so it’s more noticeable.

I liked that concept from a couple years ago where the camera system was squished into the top bezel-

Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
