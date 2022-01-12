Face ID Under the Display Returns to Being an iPhone 15 Pro Rumor

Based on the latest rumors, it is now looking unlikely that iPhone 14 Pro models will have Face ID under the display as initially claimed.



Earlier today, display industry consultant Ross Young claimed that iPhone 14 Pro models will feature both hole-punch and pill-shaped cutouts near the top of the display. Young believes the hole will be for the Face ID dot projector, while the pill-shaped cutout will supposedly house the front camera and an infrared camera for Face ID at a minimum.

In a follow-up tweet, Young has since claimed that the infrared camera will not be moved under the display until 2023 or 2024, suggesting that Face ID will not be fully under the display until the iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 16 Pro.

It's worth noting that oft-accurate analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that Face ID would not be moved under the display until 2023 all along.

While the two-hole design for iPhone 14 Pro models would not provide a completely seamless viewing experience, it would still be another step in that direction. And if Young and Kuo prove to be right, we might finally get an all-screen design next year.