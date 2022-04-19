Kuo: iPhone 14 Models Likely to Feature Upgraded Front Camera With Autofocus

by

All four iPhone 14 models that are expected to launch later this year will likely feature an upgraded front camera with autofocus and a wider ƒ/1.9 aperture, well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a tweet today.

iPhone 14 Mock pill and hole
The wider aperture would allow more light to pass through the lens and reach the front camera's sensor on iPhone 14 models. Kuo said these camera upgrades could result in an improved depth-of-field effect for Portrait mode photos and videos, while autofocus can enhance focus during FaceTime and Zoom video calls. By comparison, the front camera on all iPhone 13 models has fixed focus and an ƒ/2.2 aperture.

Kuo has previously claimed that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in particular will also feature an upgraded rear camera system with a 48-megapixel Wide lens that will enable 8K video recording, up from 4K currently.


Apple is expected to introduce the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max around September as usual. For more rumors about these devices, including other features that are expected, read our iPhone 14 roundup.

Top Rated Comments

dantracht Avatar
dantracht
29 minutes ago at 07:47 am
The next iPhone is going to have an upgraded camera?????

GTFO!
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Macative Avatar
Macative
25 minutes ago at 07:50 am
You keep posting this same inaccurate hero image, you're just fanning the flames come release time. Put up an accurate depiction based on leaks and set some expectation correctly, lol.

Not only is it missing the obvious camera bulge, but the pill-dot is much, much larger than that per CAD renderings.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Joe Rossignol Avatar
Joe Rossignol
12 minutes ago at 08:04 am

The next iPhone is going to have an upgraded camera?????

GTFO!
This is like saying "There is going to be a new iPhone next year? GTFO" in response to ANY iPhone 14 rumor.

The front camera going from ƒ/2.2 aperture to ƒ/1.9 aperture and gaining autofocus is new information.

If you don't care, cool, but your comment feels lazy.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Macative Avatar
Macative
8 minutes ago at 08:08 am

The next iPhone is going to have an upgraded camera?????

GTFO!
Actually...it's not. Despite the front camera getting a bump on all models, the iPhone 14 models (non-Pro) are expected to retain the same notch and the same A15 chip and the same camera system as iPhone 13. Which is quite absurd, and is why your comment is unintentionally unironic.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Macative Avatar
Macative
18 minutes ago at 07:57 am

So according to Kuo the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max or whatever will just have an upgraded front camera. They will have the same size notch, same back cameras, same processor, same design as the iPhone 13s. If that is the case the iPhone 14 is not worth it and it would probably better to buy the 13 at a $100 discount.
If the iPhone 14 really does not have the updated design AND does not have the A16 chip AND does not have the updated rear cameras...I can't imagine how they will actually spin this as a new phone. If anything they should lower the price on it by $100. But you know Apple won't do that.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AmazeSE Avatar
AmazeSE
17 minutes ago at 07:58 am

The next iPhone is going to have an upgraded camera?????

GTFO!
The next iPhone is going to have an upgraded processor?????

GTF..... Oh wait https://www.macrumors.com/2022/03/13/kuo-only-iphone-14-pro-models-to-get-a16-chip/
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
