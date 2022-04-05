iPhone 14 Pro Max Rumored to Feature 20% Thinner Display Bezels
The iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature 20 percent smaller bezels around the display, according to newly shared CAD renders.
The CAD renders, shared by the Twitter account "ShrimpApplePro," show a design for the iPhone 14 Pro Max that is broadly in line with other illustrations and measurements from 91Mobiles and Max Weinbach. Much like these previous renders, the most noticeable changes include a centered pill and hole-punch shaped front-facing True Depth camera array in place of the notch and a larger rear camera bump, but otherwise the design seems to be very similar to the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro. The renders are accompanied by a range of specific measurements for different aspects of the device.
The iPhone 14 Pro Max's bezels will reportedly be 1.95mm thick, a moderate reduction compared to the iPhone 13 Pro Max's 2.42mm bezels. One reason for the reduced bezels could be to make more space between the top bezel of the device and the top of the new pill and hole-punch cutouts. With these reduced bezels, the top of the cutouts will purportedly sit 2.29mm below the top bezel of the display.
The extent to which the reduced bezels will have a noticeable effect on the front of the device is questionable. Last year, users debated whether there was a difference between the sizes of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13's bezels, but measurements taken by Quinn Nelson suggest that the bezels around the iPhone 13 are indeed slightly larger than the bezels around the iPhone 12, so it would not be unheard of for Apple to slightly change the thickness of its bezels even on devices that ostensibly have the same display sizes.
Nevertheless, a 20 percent reduction on the iPhone 14 Pro Max is likely to be more noticeable than any change between the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models, but it is worth noting that these measurements do not include the 1.15mm thickness of the stainless steel frame that sits around the display, which could make the change look less drastic. The reduced bezels are likely also too small to change Apple's marketed 6.7-inch screen size, even if the actual display area is larger in reality.
I’m looking at my phone as I’m typing and noticing how thick the shell is and it’s basically a second bezel.