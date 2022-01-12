iPhone 14 Pro Now Rumored to Feature Both Pill-Shaped and Circular Cutouts

Apple is widely expected to remove the notch on iPhone 14 Pro models, but there have been conflicting rumors about the new design. Early rumors suggested that Apple would adopt a hole-punch design with Face ID somehow moved completely under the display, and later it was rumored that there would be a pill-shaped cutout instead.



Now, display industry consultant Ross Young has claimed that iPhone 14 Pro models will feature both hole-punch and pill-shaped cutouts near the top of the display. Young said the hole is believed to be for the Face ID dot projector, while the pill-shaped cutout will supposedly house the front camera, Face ID infrared camera, and other sensors.

This potential design was shared by Twitter account ShrimpApplePro in September, but the leaked image provides an inverse view of the display. The pill-shaped cutout is actually said to be on the left, with the circular cutout on the right.

We now believe Apple will have a hole + pill design on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models. The smaller hole will not be invisible...The two hole concept will be unique to Apple, like the notch, not similar to all the pill models from Huawei...Let's see those new renders pic.twitter.com/Udt8cTKzPZ — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) January 12, 2022

Hole believed to be for the dot projector. Pill for selfie and IR camera… — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) January 12, 2022

With both hole-punch and pill-shaped cutouts, iPhone 14 Pro models are no longer expected to have Face ID under the display as some earlier rumors claimed.

The new design is rumored for the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max, which will likely be announced in September. Apple is also expected to release lower-end 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max models that continue to have a notch.

Young has proven to be a reliable source of display-related information for future Apple products. Last year, for example, he accurately claimed that the new iPad mini would feature an 8.3-inch display with the home button removed. He was also first to report that the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro would feature ProMotion displays.