iPhone 14 Pro's Large Pill-Shaped Cutout Will Display Camera and Microphone Privacy Indicators

The large pill-shaped combination cutout that's planned for the iPhone 14 Pro models will display privacy indicators for the microphone and the camera, according to a source that spoke to 9to5Mac.

iphone 14 pro cutout indicators

Image via 9to5Mac

Apple is planning to replace the notch on the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ models with two separate pill-shaped and hole-punch cutouts that will house the TrueDepth camera system hardware for Face ID, but as we learned today, the cutouts will be combined together using software, appearing as a single long, pill-shaped cutout when the iPhone is in use.

The space between the two cutouts will apparently be used to show the orange and green dots that indicate when the camera or the microphone has been activated by an app. At the current time, these indicators are shown to the right of the notch when the hardware is actively engaged, but putting them front and center on the ‌iPhone‌'s display will make it more apparent when the camera and the microphone are in use.

Having the green dot front and center when the camera is active will make the experience of using an ‌iPhone‌ similar to using a Mac. On a Mac, when the webcam is in use, there is a green indicator light that cannot be disabled, with the light located right next to the camera.

Apple will apparently let users tap on the green and orange dots to receive more information about what apps are using the ‌iPhone‌'s hardware. Right now, that data is provided in Control Center, with Apple listing apps that have recently used the camera, microphone, and location.

9to5Mac claims that Apple will also redesign the Camera app, moving most of the controls to the top of the display to provide users with a larger view of the camera preview, but this change is "still not entirely locked in."

When the privacy indicators are not engaged, the space between the two cutouts on the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ models will be blacked out so that it appears as a single cutout. iPhone 14 models will use a standard notch and will therefore likely continue to feature the same hardware indicators that are available on the iPhone 13 models.

Top Rated Comments

cmChimera Avatar
cmChimera
11 minutes ago at 02:50 pm
Dope. Good ideas.
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
joshuabeg Avatar
joshuabeg
10 minutes ago at 02:50 pm
Sweet! Great idea and way to utilize the space.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
zakarhino Avatar
zakarhino
10 minutes ago at 02:50 pm
Another MacRumors used called it on one of the previous pill threads. Makes a lot of sense. Now we just have to see how the pill will shape shift for additional information.

@ahmedreda spot on!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
profets Avatar
profets
10 minutes ago at 02:50 pm
Now that is a smart use of that space.

But damn, these fun little tidbits I'd like to be surprised with at the keynote or hands on after. My fault for being on MR.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
johnyslats Avatar
johnyslats
6 minutes ago at 02:55 pm
Looks like it’s the same source that posted it on this very site a few hours ago

https://forums.macrumors.com/threads/the-new-pill-exclusive.2356478/
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Benjamin Nabulsi Avatar
Benjamin Nabulsi
9 minutes ago at 02:51 pm
Smart! that makes way more sense!
what about location icon, it's creepy everytime it pops up
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
