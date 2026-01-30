The MacRumors Show: Apple Launches AirTag 2 and Creator Studio

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we discuss Apple's newly launched AirTag 2 and Apple Creator Studio.

Earlier this week, Apple announced the second-generation ‌AirTag‌, marking the first major update to its item tracker since the product's introduction in 2021, with improvements focused on tracking range, audio output, and device support rather than changes to its physical design.

The new ‌AirTag‌ uses a second-generation Ultra Wideband chip that extends Precision Finding range by up to 50%, adds support for Precision Finding on compatible Apple Watch models for the first time, and includes an upgraded Bluetooth specification designed to improve general tracking range. Apple also says the built-in speaker is up to 50% louder, making it easier to locate items in noisy environments.



Externally, the ‌AirTag‌ remains visually similar to the original and continues to use a replaceable CR2032 coin battery with more than a year of battery life, while Apple has made a significant number of internal changes. The second-generation ‌AirTag‌ is priced the same as before at $29 for a single unit or $99 for a four-pack, is compatible with existing ‌AirTag‌ accessories, and requires devices running iOS 26.2.1 or later.

Apple also launched Creator Studio, a new all-in-one subscription aimed at content creators. For $12.99 per month, or $129 per year, Creator Studio provides access to Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, Pixelmator Pro, Motion, Compressor, and MainStage, consolidating tools for video editing, music production, image editing, and live performance. The bundle replaces Apple's long-standing one-time purchase model for these apps with a subscription approach, while keeping standalone versions available for users who do not want access to the full package.

Beyond bundling existing apps, Creator Studio introduces a set of AI-powered features that are exclusive to subscribers. These include transcript and visual search in Final Cut Pro, enhanced beat detection and new dynamic titles, AI-assisted session players and harmonic analysis in Logic Pro, and new design and warp tools in Pixelmator Pro, which is now available on iPad for the first time. The subscription also unlocks premium AI features in Apple's free productivity apps, including Keynote, Pages, and Numbers, with Freeform support coming later.

Creator Studio is available now via the App Store, with a one-month free trial for all users and a three-month trial for customers who purchase a qualifying new Mac or ‌iPad‌. The subscription supports Family Sharing for up to six people, and features discounted pricing for students and educators.

The MacRumors Show has its own YouTube channel, so make sure you're subscribed to keep up with new episodes and clips.

You can also listen to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, or your preferred podcasts app. You can also copy our RSS feed directly into your podcast player.

If you haven't already listened to the previous episode of The MacRumors Show, catch up to hear our discussion about Apple's plan to turn Siri into a chatbot with iOS 27, alongside plans for new hardware such as an AI pin.

Subscribe to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ for new episodes every week, where we discuss some of the topical news breaking here on MacRumors, often joined by interesting guests such as Kayci Lacob, Kevin Nether, John Gruber, Mark Gurman, Jon Prosser, Luke Miani, Matthew Cassinelli, Brian Tong, Quinn Nelson, Jared Nelson, Eli Hodapp, Mike Bell, Sara Dietschy, iJustine, Jon Rettinger, Andru Edwards, Arnold Kim, Ben Sullins, Marcus Kane, Christopher Lawley, Frank McShan, David Lewis, Tyler Stalman, Sam Kohl, Federico Viticci, Thomas Frank, Jonathan Morrison, Ross Young, Ian Zelbo, and Rene Ritchie.

‌The MacRumors Show‌ is on X @MacRumorsShow, so be sure to give us a follow to keep up with the podcast. You can also head over to The MacRumors Show forum thread to engage with us directly. Remember to rate and review the podcast, and let us know what subjects and guests you would like to see in the future.