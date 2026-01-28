Apple's 'Creator Studio' App Bundle Now Available for $12.99 Per Month

by

Apple today launched the new Creator Studio that was initially unveiled two weeks ago, providing content creators with access to six Apple apps for $12.99 per month or $129 per year.

apple creator studio
Creator Studio includes Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, and Pixelmator Pro on Mac and iPad, along with Motion, Compressor, and MainStage on the Mac. Final Cut Pro is Apple's video editing software, Logic Pro is for audio editing and creation, and Pixelmator Pro is an image editing app that Apple purchased in 2024.

Apple is still rolling out the full bundle, but links for the individual Creator Studio versions of the apps are now live and you can subscribe to Creator Studio from within them.

All of the apps with the exception of Pixelmator Pro for ‌iPad‌ were available prior to today, and they continue to be available for individual, standalone purchase. The Creator Studio bundle unlocks AI features that are not otherwise accessible in these apps, plus it adds new features to free apps like Keynote, Pages, and Numbers, with Freeform coming later. Creator Studio versions of those apps include:

apple creator studio apps
Accessing the full functionality of Apple's video editing, photo editing, audio editing, and iWork apps will require a Creator Studio subscription going forward, though Apple will continue to offer updates for the standalone versions of the apps. Some of the tools exclusive to Creator Studio:

  • Final Cut Pro - Transcript search that uses AI to search for the soundbite you're looking for, visual search for finding specific parts of a video, and beat detection improvements that make it easier to match a video to the rhythm of the music. There are also new dynamic titles, transitions, and graphic elements to improve visuals.
  • Logic Pro - There's an option to add a Session Player to a song that plays synth keyboard and synth bass parts in a variety of styles. AI can be used to analyze any audio or MIDI region to extract harmonic and chord information. Logic Pro's ‌iPad‌ sound packs and producer packs are also now available on Mac. Users have access to royalty-free loops, samples, and instruments.
  • Pixelmator Pro - The Creator Studio version of Pixelmator Pro features a Liquid Glass design, a new warp tool for reshaping layers, and warp-powered mockups for apparel and products. Pixelmator Pro for ‌iPad‌ is also entirely new.
  • iWork - Includes a new content hub with Apple-curated royalty-free photos, premium templates, and themes. There are also options to generate and remix image creations right in documents, with a Super Resolution tool for upscaling images. In Keynote, you can generate slides and presenter notes using AI, while Magic Fill in Numbers runs a pattern analysis model across your data and suggests table contents for missing data.

There is no way to subscribe to just a single Creator Studio app at a lower price, as Apple only offers an all-in-one subscription.

Creator Studio can be downloaded from the iOS and Mac App Stores starting today. All new subscribers are eligible for a one-month free trial, and customers who purchase a new Mac or qualifying ‌iPad‌ model with an A16, A17 Pro, or M-series chip can get an extended three-month free trial.

The Creator Studio membership can be shared with up to five family members on a linked Apple Account. Students and educators are able to subscribe to Creator Studio for $2.99 per month or $29.99 per year.

Creator Studio's full functionality is available with iOS 26 and later, iPadOS 26 and later, and macOS 26 and later. Most of the apps require macOS 15.6 at a minimum and an M1 chip or newer for Mac use, though Pixelmator Pro requires a Mac with macOS 26.

As for the ‌iPad‌, Final Cut Pro requires an A16 chip or later, Logic Pro requires an A12 Bionic Chip or later, and Pixelmator Pro requires an A16 chip or later.

Tag: Apple Creator Studio

Popular Stories

imac video apple feature

Apple Unveils First New Products of 2026

Monday January 26, 2026 1:55 pm PST by
Apple today introduced its first two physical products of 2026: a second-generation AirTag and the Black Unity Connection Braided Solo Loop for the Apple Watch. Read our coverage of each announcement to learn more:Apple Unveils New AirTag With Longer Range, Louder Speaker, and More Apple Introduces New Black Unity Apple Watch BandBoth the new AirTag and the Black Unity Connection Braided...
Read Full Article
iPhone 5s

iPhone 5s Gets New Software Update 13 Years After Launch

Monday January 26, 2026 3:56 pm PST by
Alongside iOS 26.2.1, Apple today released an updated version of iOS 12 for devices that are still running that operating system update, eight years after the software was first released. iOS 12.5.8 is available for the iPhone 5s and the iPhone 6, meaning Apple is continuing to support these devices for 13 and 12 years after launch, respectively. The iPhone 5s came out in September 2013,...
Read Full Article124 comments
Second Generation AirTag Feature

Apple Unveils New AirTag With Longer Range, Louder Speaker, and More

Monday January 26, 2026 6:07 am PST by
Apple today introduced the second-generation AirTag, with key features including longer range for tracking items and a louder speaker. For those who are not familiar, the AirTag is a small accessory that you can attach to your backpack, keys, or other items. Then, you can track the location of those items in the Find My app on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and iCloud.com. The new...
Read Full Article232 comments
Apple Logo Spotlight

Apple to Launch These 20+ Products This Year

Sunday January 25, 2026 6:02 pm PST by
2026 promises to be yet another busy year for Apple, with the company rumored to be planning more than 20 product announcements over the coming months. Beyond the usual updates to iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple Watches, Apple is expected to release its all-new smart home hub, which was reportedly delayed until the more personalized version of Siri is ready. Other unique products rumored for ...
Read Full Article76 comments
M5 MacBook Pro

Apple Reportedly Aiming to Upgrade the MacBook Pro Twice This Year

Sunday January 25, 2026 11:46 am PST by
Apple plans to release new MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac Studio, and Studio Display models in the first half of this year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman added that redesigned MacBook Pro models with an OLED touch screen "should be hitting toward the end of 2026," meaning that the MacBook Pro line would be upgraded twice this year. First up...
Read Full Article174 comments

Top Rated Comments

Grimace Avatar
Grimace
28 minutes ago at 06:33 am
That's a surprisingly reasonable price for the bundle
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
G3Blue Avatar
G3Blue
23 minutes ago at 06:37 am


Attachment Image
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ralph_sws Avatar
ralph_sws
28 minutes ago at 06:33 am
Where are M5 pro and M5 Max that you announced?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GUNSTAR1 Avatar
GUNSTAR1
18 minutes ago at 06:42 am
So $19.99 by the end of next year?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
RichardDue Avatar
RichardDue
16 minutes ago at 06:44 am
Photographers ignored once again? Where's the Photomator Pro? Photos Pro? The rebirth of Aperture? Anything for photo catalogs?! Creator Studio? Really? More like: Creator Studio (as long as you're not a professional photographer)
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacLawyer Avatar
MacLawyer
25 minutes ago at 06:36 am

That's a surprisingly reasonable price for the bundle
Indeed. Sure beats Adobe.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments