Apple's 'Creator Studio' App Bundle Now Available for $12.99 Per Month

Apple today launched the new Creator Studio that was initially unveiled two weeks ago, providing content creators with access to six Apple apps for $12.99 per month or $129 per year.



Creator Studio includes Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, and Pixelmator Pro on Mac and iPad, along with Motion, Compressor, and MainStage on the Mac. Final Cut Pro is Apple's video editing software, Logic Pro is for audio editing and creation, and Pixelmator Pro is an image editing app that Apple purchased in 2024.

Apple is still rolling out the full bundle, but links for the individual Creator Studio versions of the apps are now live and you can subscribe to Creator Studio from within them.

All of the apps with the exception of Pixelmator Pro for ‌iPad‌ were available prior to today, and they continue to be available for individual, standalone purchase. The Creator Studio bundle unlocks AI features that are not otherwise accessible in these apps, plus it adds new features to free apps like Keynote, Pages, and Numbers, with Freeform coming later. Creator Studio versions of those apps include:





Accessing the full functionality of Apple's video editing, photo editing, audio editing, and iWork apps will require a Creator Studio subscription going forward, though Apple will continue to offer updates for the standalone versions of the apps. Some of the tools exclusive to Creator Studio:

Final Cut Pro - Transcript search that uses AI to search for the soundbite you're looking for, visual search for finding specific parts of a video, and beat detection improvements that make it easier to match a video to the rhythm of the music. There are also new dynamic titles, transitions, and graphic elements to improve visuals.

- Transcript search that uses AI to search for the soundbite you're looking for, visual search for finding specific parts of a video, and beat detection improvements that make it easier to match a video to the rhythm of the music. There are also new dynamic titles, transitions, and graphic elements to improve visuals. Logic Pro - There's an option to add a Session Player to a song that plays synth keyboard and synth bass parts in a variety of styles. AI can be used to analyze any audio or MIDI region to extract harmonic and chord information. Logic Pro's ‌iPad‌ sound packs and producer packs are also now available on Mac. Users have access to royalty-free loops, samples, and instruments.

- There's an option to add a Session Player to a song that plays synth keyboard and synth bass parts in a variety of styles. AI can be used to analyze any audio or MIDI region to extract harmonic and chord information. Logic Pro's ‌iPad‌ sound packs and producer packs are also now available on Mac. Users have access to royalty-free loops, samples, and instruments. Pixelmator Pro - The Creator Studio version of Pixelmator Pro features a Liquid Glass design, a new warp tool for reshaping layers, and warp-powered mockups for apparel and products. Pixelmator Pro for ‌iPad‌ is also entirely new.

- The Creator Studio version of Pixelmator Pro features a Liquid Glass design, a new warp tool for reshaping layers, and warp-powered mockups for apparel and products. Pixelmator Pro for ‌iPad‌ is also entirely new. iWork - Includes a new content hub with Apple-curated royalty-free photos, premium templates, and themes. There are also options to generate and remix image creations right in documents, with a Super Resolution tool for upscaling images. In Keynote, you can generate slides and presenter notes using AI, while Magic Fill in Numbers runs a pattern analysis model across your data and suggests table contents for missing data.

There is no way to subscribe to just a single Creator Studio app at a lower price, as Apple only offers an all-in-one subscription.

Creator Studio can be downloaded from the iOS and Mac App Stores starting today. All new subscribers are eligible for a one-month free trial, and customers who purchase a new Mac or qualifying ‌iPad‌ model with an A16, A17 Pro, or M-series chip can get an extended three-month free trial.

The Creator Studio membership can be shared with up to five family members on a linked Apple Account. Students and educators are able to subscribe to Creator Studio for $2.99 per month or $29.99 per year.

Creator Studio's full functionality is available with iOS 26 and later, iPadOS 26 and later, and macOS 26 and later. Most of the apps require macOS 15.6 at a minimum and an M1 chip or newer for Mac use, though Pixelmator Pro requires a Mac with macOS 26.

As for the ‌iPad‌, Final Cut Pro requires an A16 chip or later, Logic Pro requires an A12 Bionic Chip or later, and Pixelmator Pro requires an A16 chip or later.