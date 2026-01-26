Apple Unveils New AirTag With Longer Range, Louder Speaker, and More

Apple today introduced the next-generation AirTag, with key features including longer range for tracking items and a louder speaker.



With the new AirTag, Apple says the Precision Finding feature works up to 50% farther away from an item compared to the previous-generation model. The new AirTag also features an upgraded Bluetooth chip for improved overall range.

An updated internal design results in the new AirTag having a 50% louder speaker compared to the previous-generation model, according to Apple.

The new AirTag requires an iPhone running an incoming iOS 26.2.1 update or later.

watchOS 26.2.1 is also coming, and it expands Precision Finding to the Apple Watch Series 9 and later, and Apple Watch Ultra 2 and later. We have not yet confirmed if this is for the new AirTag only or also works with the original model.



The new AirTag is available to order on Apple.com and in the Apple Store app starting today, and it will be available at Apple Store locations later this week. In the U.S., pricing remains set at $29 for an individual AirTag, while a four pack continues to cost $99.