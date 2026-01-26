Apple Unveils New AirTag With Longer Range, Louder Speaker, and More

by

Apple today introduced the next-generation AirTag, with key features including longer range for tracking items and a louder speaker.

Second Generation AirTag Feature
With the new AirTag, Apple says the Precision Finding feature works up to 50% farther away from an item compared to the previous-generation model. The new AirTag also features an upgraded Bluetooth chip for improved overall range.

An updated internal design results in the new AirTag having a 50% louder speaker compared to the previous-generation model, according to Apple.

The new AirTag requires an iPhone running an incoming iOS 26.2.1 update or later.

watchOS 26.2.1 is also coming, and it expands Precision Finding to the Apple Watch Series 9 and later, and Apple Watch Ultra 2 and later. We have not yet confirmed if this is for the new AirTag only or also works with the original model.

Precision Finding Apple Watch
The new AirTag is available to order on Apple.com and in the Apple Store app starting today, and it will be available at Apple Store locations later this week. In the U.S., pricing remains set at $29 for an individual AirTag, while a four pack continues to cost $99.

Delorean2006
Delorean2006
48 minutes ago at 06:12 am
please announce a new Apple TV 4K, instant buy for me. And please keep offering the ethernet port.
Score: 20 Votes (Like | Disagree)
appleuser21
appleuser21
51 minutes ago at 06:10 am
Time for my old AirTags to start acting weird...
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nortonandreev
nortonandreev
50 minutes ago at 06:11 am
New HomePods and MacBooks this week too? ? I think it's time for the HomePod mini to be updated…
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Pezimak
Pezimak
47 minutes ago at 06:13 am
1 to tick off the list. 19 more to go...
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Stuipdboy1000
Stuipdboy1000
36 minutes ago at 06:24 am

are they the same size and shape? fit into existing holders?
From the bottom of the press release:

"Maintaining the same form factor as the original, the new AirTag is compatible with all existing AirTag accessories"
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Minato1990
Minato1990
19 minutes ago at 06:42 am

Ok imagine I buy one, then after how do I know which one is the new one and which one is old???
You eat the old one.
This is the way.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
