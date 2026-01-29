AirTag 1 vs. AirTag 2 Buyer's Guide: All 15+ Differences Compared

Apple's new AirTag introduces a series of small improvements, so how does it compare to the original model from 2021?



The second-generation ‌AirTag‌ arrives five years after the original, bringing improvements to tracking range, speaker output, and internal design while retaining the same outward design and accessory compatibility. At the same time, first-generation AirTags remain available from some retailers at reduced prices, raising the question of whether the newer model is worth choosing over the original, or whether the earlier ‌AirTag‌ still makes sense as a lower-cost option.

The comparison below outlines every difference between the two generations, including Apple-announced feature upgrades and hardware changes identified through teardowns. While both models perform the same core function of tracking items through the Find My network, there are some small differences worth noting:

‌AirTag‌ (first-generation, 2021) ‌AirTag‌ (second-generation, 2026) First-generation Ultra Wideband chip Second-generation Ultra Wideband chip Shorter Precision Finding range Up to 50% farther Precision Finding range Precision Finding on iPhone only Precision Finding on ‌iPhone‌ and Apple Watch (Series 9 and later and Ultra 2) Earlier Bluetooth implementation Upgraded Bluetooth with increased range Bluetooth identifiers rotate at standard intervals Bluetooth identifiers rotate more frequently Standard speaker volume Up to 50% louder speaker Chime note in F Chime note in G Works on earlier supported iOS versions Requires iOS 26.2.1 or later Reset without a required wait between battery removals Reset requires battery out for at least five seconds each cycle 11g weight 11.8g weight (around 7% heavier) Back text listing "Assembled in China" and "Designed by Apple" Back text listing IP67, NFC, and ‌Find My‌ Thicker main PCB Thinner main PCB with revised battery connectors, and additional test pads and markings Smaller speaker coil Slightly larger speaker coil Speaker magnet more easily removable Speaker magnet more firmly secured and harder to remove Wider box with flat printed text and plastic pull tabs Redesigned narrower box with updated artwork, raised UV printed text, and paper pull tabs Folio-style inner tray holding up to two rows of two AirTags Redesigned inner tray with simpler design holding up to four AirTags

For buyers choosing between the two ‌AirTag‌ models, the decision depends less on basic tracking and more on how and where an ‌AirTag‌ is typically used. Both generations rely on the same ‌Find My‌ network for long-distance location updates, offer similar battery life, and work with the same accessories, so neither model is considerably better for general item tracking.

The second-generation ‌AirTag‌ is likely to benefit users who frequently rely on Precision Finding rather than approximate location. The extended Ultra Wideband range makes it easier to determine the specific location of items, while the louder speaker improves audibility in noisy spaces or when an ‌AirTag‌ is buried inside a bag or suitcase. Support for Precision Finding on compatible Apple Watch models also makes the newer ‌AirTag‌ more convenient for users who often leave their ‌iPhone‌ behind.

The first-generation ‌AirTag‌ remains a practical option for the overwhelming majority of use cases, such as tracking keys, backpacks, or household items that are usually misplaced within short distances. If available at a meaningful discount, it may offer better value for users who do not need Precision Finding at extended range, do not use an Apple Watch for item location, or simply want basic ‌Find My‌ functionality at the lowest cost.

For existing ‌AirTag‌ owners, there is certainly no pressing need to upgrade. For new buyers, the second-generation ‌AirTag‌ simply offers the most complete feature set and greater flexibility going forward, acting as a moderate specification bump over the previous model.