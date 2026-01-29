AirTag 1 vs. AirTag 2 Buyer's Guide: All 15+ Differences Compared

by

Apple's new AirTag introduces a series of small improvements, so how does it compare to the original model from 2021?

AirTag 2 Buyers Guide Feature
The second-generation ‌AirTag‌ arrives five years after the original, bringing improvements to tracking range, speaker output, and internal design while retaining the same outward design and accessory compatibility. At the same time, first-generation AirTags remain available from some retailers at reduced prices, raising the question of whether the newer model is worth choosing over the original, or whether the earlier ‌AirTag‌ still makes sense as a lower-cost option.

The comparison below outlines every difference between the two generations, including Apple-announced feature upgrades and hardware changes identified through teardowns. While both models perform the same core function of tracking items through the Find My network, there are some small differences worth noting:

‌AirTag‌ (first-generation, 2021) ‌AirTag‌ (second-generation, 2026)
First-generation Ultra Wideband chip Second-generation Ultra Wideband chip
Shorter Precision Finding range Up to 50% farther Precision Finding range
Precision Finding on iPhone only Precision Finding on ‌iPhone‌ and Apple Watch (Series 9 and later and Ultra 2)
Earlier Bluetooth implementation Upgraded Bluetooth with increased range
Bluetooth identifiers rotate at standard intervals Bluetooth identifiers rotate more frequently
Standard speaker volume Up to 50% louder speaker
Chime note in F Chime note in G
Works on earlier supported iOS versions Requires iOS 26.2.1 or later
Reset without a required wait between battery removals Reset requires battery out for at least five seconds each cycle
11g weight 11.8g weight (around 7% heavier)
Back text listing "Assembled in China" and "Designed by Apple" Back text listing IP67, NFC, and ‌Find My‌
Thicker main PCB Thinner main PCB with revised battery connectors, and additional test pads and markings
Smaller speaker coil Slightly larger speaker coil
Speaker magnet more easily removable Speaker magnet more firmly secured and harder to remove
Wider box with flat printed text and plastic pull tabs Redesigned narrower box with updated artwork, raised UV printed text, and paper pull tabs
Folio-style inner tray holding up to two rows of two AirTags Redesigned inner tray with simpler design holding up to four AirTags

For buyers choosing between the two ‌AirTag‌ models, the decision depends less on basic tracking and more on how and where an ‌AirTag‌ is typically used. Both generations rely on the same ‌Find My‌ network for long-distance location updates, offer similar battery life, and work with the same accessories, so neither model is considerably better for general item tracking.

The second-generation ‌AirTag‌ is likely to benefit users who frequently rely on Precision Finding rather than approximate location. The extended Ultra Wideband range makes it easier to determine the specific location of items, while the louder speaker improves audibility in noisy spaces or when an ‌AirTag‌ is buried inside a bag or suitcase. Support for Precision Finding on compatible Apple Watch models also makes the newer ‌AirTag‌ more convenient for users who often leave their ‌iPhone‌ behind.

The first-generation ‌AirTag‌ remains a practical option for the overwhelming majority of use cases, such as tracking keys, backpacks, or household items that are usually misplaced within short distances. If available at a meaningful discount, it may offer better value for users who do not need Precision Finding at extended range, do not use an Apple Watch for item location, or simply want basic ‌Find My‌ functionality at the lowest cost.

For existing ‌AirTag‌ owners, there is certainly no pressing need to upgrade. For new buyers, the second-generation ‌AirTag‌ simply offers the most complete feature set and greater flexibility going forward, acting as a moderate specification bump over the previous model.

Tag: AirTag Guide

Popular Stories

imac video apple feature

Apple Unveils First New Products of 2026

Monday January 26, 2026 1:55 pm PST by
Apple today introduced its first two physical products of 2026: a second-generation AirTag and the Black Unity Connection Braided Solo Loop for the Apple Watch. Read our coverage of each announcement to learn more:Apple Unveils New AirTag With Longer Range, Louder Speaker, and More Apple Introduces New Black Unity Apple Watch BandBoth the new AirTag and the Black Unity Connection Braided...
Read Full Article
iPhone 5s

iPhone 5s Gets New Software Update 13 Years After Launch

Monday January 26, 2026 3:56 pm PST by
Alongside iOS 26.2.1, Apple today released an updated version of iOS 12 for devices that are still running that operating system update, eight years after the software was first released. iOS 12.5.8 is available for the iPhone 5s and the iPhone 6, meaning Apple is continuing to support these devices for 13 and 12 years after launch, respectively. The iPhone 5s came out in September 2013,...
Read Full Article129 comments
Second Generation AirTag Feature

Apple Unveils New AirTag With Longer Range, Louder Speaker, and More

Monday January 26, 2026 6:07 am PST by
Apple today introduced the second-generation AirTag, with key features including longer range for tracking items and a louder speaker. For those who are not familiar, the AirTag is a small accessory that you can attach to your backpack, keys, or other items. Then, you can track the location of those items in the Find My app on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and iCloud.com. The new...
Read Full Article242 comments
Apple Creator Studio

Apple's Next Launch is Today

Tuesday January 27, 2026 2:39 pm PST by
Update: Apple Creator Studio is now available. Apple Creator Studio launches this Wednesday, January 28. The all-in-one subscription provides access to the Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, Pixelmator Pro, Motion, Compressor, and MainStage apps, with U.S. pricing set at $12.99 per month or $129 per year. A subscription to Apple Creator Studio also unlocks "intelligent features" and "premium...
Read Full Article
Apple Logo Spotlight

Apple to Launch These 20+ Products This Year

Sunday January 25, 2026 6:02 pm PST by
2026 promises to be yet another busy year for Apple, with the company rumored to be planning more than 20 product announcements over the coming months. Beyond the usual updates to iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple Watches, Apple is expected to release its all-new smart home hub, which was reportedly delayed until the more personalized version of Siri is ready. Other unique products rumored for ...
Read Full Article76 comments

Top Rated Comments

gaximus Avatar
gaximus
15 minutes ago at 09:16 am
Chime note in "G", time to upgrade.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Rookwood Avatar
Rookwood
11 minutes ago at 09:19 am
"Upgraded Bluetooth with increased range"

I presume the Bluetooth is how it communicates with various devices to be part of the Find My network. We don't get a percentage about how much better this is expected to be. What makes the range better? Is there increased power on the same frequencies? Does is have better range when contacting Find My network from inside a suitcase? Or in a wallet inside a bag? etc.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nutmac Avatar
nutmac
6 minutes ago at 09:25 am
While I appreciate the detailed list of differences, the only significant ones are:
[LIST=1]
* 2nd generation ultra-wideband chip with newer Bluetooth for increased range, improved security, and compatibility with Apple Watch Precision Finding.
* Updated PCB and speaker design for a 50% louder volume, a G chime note instead of F, and increased tamper resistance.
* More difficult to accidentally reset.
* 7% heavier.
* Updated packaging and lettering on the back of the AirTag.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments