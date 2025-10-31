The MacRumors Show: Giving Vision Pro Another Chance

by

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we dive back into the Vision Pro with Apple's new M5 model.

Apple's new Vision Pro headset features the M5 chip for better performance and efficiency, 10% more rendered pixels, a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, longer battery life, and an all-new counterweighted Dual Knit headband with a focus on improved comfort. Arriving 20 months after the original model, the Vision Pro now runs visionOS 26 and offers widgets, hands-free scrolling, enhanced Mac Virtual Display mode, significantly improved Personas, a broader selection of immersive content, and more.

We discuss how much better the new version really is and whether it's finally time to give Apple's spatial computing device another chance. The MacRumors Show has its own YouTube channel, so make sure you're subscribed to keep up with new episodes and clips.

If you haven't already listened to the previous episode of The MacRumors Show, catch up to hear our discussion about the latest rumors about the iPhone Air not selling as well as Apple hoped.

