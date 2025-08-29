The MacRumors Show: iPhone 17's 'Awe Dropping' Accessories

Following the announcement of Apple's upcoming "Awe dropping" event, on this week's episode of The MacRumors Show we talk through all of the new accessories rumored to debut alongside the iPhone 17 lineup.

We take a closer look at Apple's invite for "Awe dropping;" the design could hint at the ‌iPhone 17‌'s new thermal system with vapor chamber cooling and a more heat-conductive aluminum chassis. The orange and blue also likely hints at the purported orange color option for the iPhone 17 Pro and the blue color finish for the iPhone 17 Air

New "Liquid Silicone" cases are rumored to debut alongside the ‌iPhone 17‌, as well as more premium "TechWoven" cases. TechWoven is expected to take the place of Apple's previous FineWoven and leather cases, but with improved durability. The ‌iPhone 17 Air‌ could also get a Smart Battery and an iPhone 4-style bumper case. All of the new cases are expected to feature support for a "Crossbody Strap," a new magnetic lanyard accessory.

Meanwhile, the long-awaited AirPods Pro 3 could arrive at the event. The new model is expected to feature heart-rate monitoring, improved active noise cancellation, tweaked earbuds, and a slightly smaller charging case with a hidden capacitive pairing button. The ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ may also offer reverse wireless charging for AirPods.

The MacRumors Show has its own YouTube channel, so make sure you're subscribed to keep up with new episodes and clips.

You can also listen to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, or your preferred podcasts app. You can also copy our RSS feed directly into your podcast player.

If you haven't already listened to the previous episode of The MacRumors Show, catch up to hear our discussion about what to expect from the Apple Watch SE 3, Series 11, and Ultra 3, and whether it's worth holding off on an upgrade until next year.

Subscribe to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ for new episodes every week, where we discuss some of the topical news breaking here on MacRumors, often joined by interesting guests such as Kevin Nether, John Gruber, Mark Gurman, Jon Prosser, Luke Miani, Matthew Cassinelli, Brian Tong, Quinn Nelson, Jared Nelson, Eli Hodapp, Mike Bell, Sara Dietschy, iJustine, Jon Rettinger, Andru Edwards, Arnold Kim, Ben Sullins, Marcus Kane, Christopher Lawley, Frank McShan, David Lewis, Tyler Stalman, Sam Kohl, Federico Viticci, Thomas Frank, Jonathan Morrison, Ross Young, Ian Zelbo, and Rene Ritchie.

‌The MacRumors Show‌ is on X @MacRumorsShow, so be sure to give us a follow to keep up with the podcast. You can also head over to The MacRumors Show forum thread to engage with us directly. Remember to rate and review the podcast, and let us know what subjects and guests you would like to see in the future.