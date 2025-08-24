Apple Has Reportedly Considered Releasing iPhone 17 Air Bumper Case

Apple has "considered" releasing a bumper case for the upcoming iPhone 17 Air, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Similar to the bumper case that Apple introduced for the iPhone 4 in 2010, Gurman said the iPhone 17 Air version of the case would cover the edges of the device, but not the back of it. Those bumper cases were made of rubber.

Given that the iPhone 17 Air is expected to have an ultra-thin design, customers who purchase the device might be reluctant to put it inside of a regular case, due to the added thickness. A bumper case would be a fitting compromise, as it would provide some level of protection against drops and scratches, without being overly thick.

Apple eventually ended up offering customers a free iPhone 4 bumper case, due to the infamous "antennagate" issue, which related to spotty cellular signal reception when the iPhone 4 was held in a way that covered the device's antenna bands.

The Information's Wayne Ma previously reported that Apple also plans to release an iPhone 17 Air battery case, for extra battery life on the go.

Apple last released battery cases for the iPhone 11 lineup, followed by the since-discontinued MagSafe Battery Pack for iPhone 12 models and newer.

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 series and any related accessories in September.

SD449 Avatar
SD449
36 minutes ago at 12:54 pm
Image has been leaked…

Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
orbital~debris Avatar
orbital~debris
27 minutes ago at 01:04 pm
Ah cool! I loved Apple's previous bumper cases for iPhone 4.
Would love to see them reintroduced for a modern model.

The sides of the Apple bumper were a mix of grippy rubber/silicone and hard glossy plastic of some sort – it made them very versatile because:

* thanks to the raised edge you could be sure the back & front surface of your iPhone was raised away from things that might scratch them
* the hard glossy plastic made them easier to slide in/out of pockets etc. than if they were solely made from silicone or rubber
* the back of iPhone was still visible
* there was minimal case to bulk up iPhone
* because of the uniformity of the bumper, iPhone would lay flat whichever way it was placed on a table (this would probably not be possible with today's larger camera lenses, but it did use to make it easier to get reflection-free photos of things inside glass museum cases or through windows)
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Shanghaichica Avatar
Shanghaichica
36 minutes ago at 12:55 pm
Antenna gate 2.0 coming?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
gpat Avatar
gpat
20 minutes ago at 01:11 pm
Just release the 4 again, with full-screen front. Such an amazing design.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Hillstones Avatar
Hillstones
3 minutes ago at 01:27 pm

AntennaGate was never about covering the antennas, it was that the fingers created a bridge between two sets of antennas, thus making them one big antenna and changing the how the RF was working. This was made obvious when the iPhone 5 was released, the gap between the two sets of antennas was moved a little higher on the side of the phone.
The antenna was redesigned and fixed with the iPhone 4S, which had 4 gaps instead of 3. The gap wasn't moved higher on the iPhone 5, the iPhone 5 was a taller phone, shifting to the taller 4" LCD from the 3.5" LCD. A bumper was still needed on the 4S to make sure you didn't accidentally attenuate the RF signal.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
