Apple Rumored to Launch 'TechWoven' Cases for iPhone 17 With 'Crossbody Strap' Option

Apple is planning to launch a new "TechWoven" line of cases for the iPhone 17 series, according to a leaker known as "Majin Bu."



Two years ago, Apple stopped selling leather iPhone cases, as part of the company's efforts to reduce its carbon emissions. As an alternative, Apple introduced a new "FineWoven" line of fabric iPhone cases made from 68% post-consumer recycled content, but they were prone to scratches and stains and ultimately discontinued. Now, it looks like Apple has gone back to the drawing board and come up with a new-and-improved solution.

TechWoven cases would be the spiritual successor to those much-maligned FineWoven cases, and it would be safe to assume that Apple took a lot of feedback into consideration. While still using fabric, the cases are said to offer "enhanced durability."

If the TechWoven branding is legitimate, perhaps the name is based on "technical textile."

In addition to a more durable design, the leaker reiterated that it will be possible to attach a lanyard to the cases, which appear to have tiny holes in the bottom-left and bottom-right corners for this purpose. While the boxes for the cases shown in the photos are said to be replicas, they are apparently representative of what Apple is actually planning.

If the replica box does prove to be representative, then it reveals that the cases will be compatible with a new "Crossbody Strap" option, which is presumably a large lanyard that can be worn around the neck. Wearing your iPhone has become a fashion trend in recent years, and a strap would also make it harder for a pickpocket to steal your iPhone.



The box also reveals that the cases are compatible with MagSafe and the Camera Control — no surprises there, but confirmation that those features continue to exist.

Color options will apparently include Black, Brown, Blue, Green, and Purple, although one box reveals that the colors will have more specific names like Sienna as usual.

While we cannot confirm if these cases are the real deal, the replica boxes would certainly pass as impressive fakes, even in the world of generative AI images. Nevertheless, some skepticism is always warranted with this type of rumor. Fortunately, Apple is expected to hold its iPhone 17 event in less than a month from now.