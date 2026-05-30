 Lamine Yamal Teases Upcoming Beats Over-Ear Headphones - MacRumors
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Lamine Yamal Teases Upcoming Beats Over-Ear Headphones

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Ahead of the upcoming World Cup, football superstar Lamine Yamal has arrived at training camp for the Spanish national team sporting what seems to be the unreleased over-ear headphones that appeared in a U.S. Federal Communications Commission database last week. As suspected, the new headphones are a Beats product rather than an Apple product.

lamine yamal unreleased beats
In a post on his Instagram account, Yamal shared several photos and a video clip showing him arriving to training camp with the new headphones in a pink color.


We don't know any other details on the upcoming headphones, and it's unclear whether they are a next-generation version of the Beats Studio Pro or if they will carry a new name. They feature a distinctly different design than the Beats Studio Pro, with flatter exteriors on the ear cups and a completely different headband design that appears to include tubular telescoping arms rather than the wider and flatter arms of the Beats Studio Pro.

A release date for the new Beats headphones is currently unknown, but it shouldn't be too far in the future given that they've already received FCC approval and are being seeded to key influencers like Yamal.

Tag: Beats

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