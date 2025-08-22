The MacRumors Show: Apple Watch Series 11 and Ultra 3 or Wait for Next Year?

by

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we talk through what to expect from the Apple Watch SE 3, Series 11, and Ultra 3, and whether it's worth holding off on an upgrade until next year.

The third-generation ‌Apple Watch SE‌ is rumored to feature a larger display (perhaps like the Apple Watch Series 7), the S11 chip, and potentially a plastic casing. It could also available at a slightly lower price point.

The Apple Watch Series 11 will likely feature the S11 chip, 5G RedCap connectivity on cellular models, a "Sleep Score" feature, and potentially hypertension detection. The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is rumored to also get all of these new features, as well as a slightly larger wide-angle OLED display with a faster refresh rate, and satellite connectivity.

Earlier this week, internal Apple code revealed that the 2026 Apple Watch lineup is poised to get some major enhancements. The new devices will feature Touch ID for biometric authentication, a redesigned chip based on newer CPU technology for improved performance, a revamped design with a new rear sensor array, and more.

If you haven't already listened to the previous episode of The MacRumors Show, catch up to hear our discussion about Apple's plan to focus on the smart home with a host of new devices and improvements to Siri.

Top Rated Comments

jz0309
jz0309
45 minutes ago at 09:30 am
Waiting is always the best choice as you'll never spend any money at all, cause next years tech will be so much better. That trend has been observed now for 40+ years...

Seriously, buy new computing devices when the current one doesn't do its job anymore, and buy the tool that does...
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BeerDrinkerDan
BeerDrinkerDan
31 minutes ago at 09:44 am
Every release or pending release will be "worse" than the next one coming. Just buy a thing when you need it.

-bdd

-bdd
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
StuBeck
StuBeck
31 minutes ago at 09:45 am
If you need one, buy one, if you don't, don't. The rumors on a generational change for watches seems to be hoping more than anything, I remember how the S6 was going to get Mini LEDs for example.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
