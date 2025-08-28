iPhone 17's 'Crossbody Strap' Accessory to Feature Magnetic Design

by

Apple's cases for the iPhone 17 lineup will be accompanied by a new Crossbody Strap accessory with a unique magnetic design, according to the leaker known as "Majin Bu."

crossbody strap
Apple's Crossbody Strap reportedly features an unusual magnetic design; it likely has a "flexible metal core" that makes it magnetic along its entire length. At the ends, "rings polarized oppositely to the strap close the system." The design eliminates the need for conventional hooks or loops.

Samples of the Crossbody Strap are apparently made from a woven nylon material similar to the Apple Watch's Sport Loop bands. Apple may also introduce a silicone variant.
crossbody strap design materials

Production is said to have already begun ahead of immediate availability alongside the ‌iPhone 17‌ lineup. While it is designed primarily for Apple's ‌iPhone 17‌ cases, the strap may also be compatible with the AirPods Pro 3.

Top Rated Comments

dreamerstree Avatar
dreamerstree
1 hour ago at 07:55 am
So glad I'm not Genius Bar anymore. The thought of having to deal with customers whose phones fell to the floor because of the strap is not something I am really up for anymore.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
thiscatisfat Avatar
thiscatisfat
1 hour ago at 08:00 am
Fantastic. Finally I can strap my gigantic heavy and bulky phablet around me so that it doesn't pull my pants when it's in the pocket (provided it still fits my pocket).
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
YourBoss Avatar
YourBoss
49 minutes ago at 08:11 am
Meteor, come on in. We're ready.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Agent007 Avatar
Agent007
41 minutes ago at 08:20 am

I sincerely hope these straps have cut-resistant stainless steel or aramid threads woven into the material, or they're going to make pickpocketing phones SUPER easy.
It uses a magnetic clasp so I don't think it matters if the strap is made of Kryptonite.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iMac The Knife Avatar
iMac The Knife
1 hour ago at 08:01 am
As if the new iPhone doesn't look bad enough already! Now this!! ? Plus a magnetic design, what could possibly go wrong? Someone please do me a favor and wear one of these out in public with your AVP. That would be the greatest meme of all time.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HQuest Avatar
HQuest
1 hour ago at 07:56 am
A fighter turned to leaker. What a legend.


Attachment Image
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments