iPhone 17's 'Crossbody Strap' Accessory to Feature Magnetic Design

Apple's cases for the iPhone 17 lineup will be accompanied by a new Crossbody Strap accessory with a unique magnetic design, according to the leaker known as "Majin Bu."



Apple's Crossbody Strap reportedly features an unusual magnetic design; it likely has a "flexible metal core" that makes it magnetic along its entire length. At the ends, "rings polarized oppositely to the strap close the system." The design eliminates the need for conventional hooks or loops.

Samples of the Crossbody Strap are apparently made from a woven nylon material similar to the Apple Watch's Sport Loop bands. Apple may also introduce a silicone variant.



Production is said to have already begun ahead of immediate availability alongside the ‌iPhone 17‌ lineup. While it is designed primarily for Apple's ‌iPhone 17‌ cases, the strap may also be compatible with the AirPods Pro 3.