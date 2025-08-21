Colors for Alleged 'TechWoven' iPhone 17 Cases Shown Off in New Images

Apple is designing new "TechWoven" cases for the iPhone 17, with photos of some of the alleged case colors shared today by leaker Majin Bu.



The cases feature a muted, fabric design in colors that appear to include black, blue, green, purple, and orange. The TechWoven cases will reportedly replace the fabric-like FineWoven casesthat Apple discontinued with the iPhone 16 launch. The FineWoven cases were not popular with customers due to their penchant for staining and issues with durability. The fabric of the TechWoven case has supposedly been "redesigned for greater durability."

Majin Bu claims that the cases will include metallic buttons with "improved tactile feedback," a Camera Control button, MagSafe compatibility, and two small holes at the bottom for attaching a crossbody strap or accessories. The cases appear to be for the iPhone 17 Pro models that are rumored to have a horizontal camera bar given the size of the camera cutout, but Bu says the TechWoven cases will be available for all of the ‌iPhone 17‌ models.



It is unclear as of yet if these cases are real, but we will find out in less than a month when Apple unveils the new ‌iPhone 17‌ models.